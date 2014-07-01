PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 1

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SSP SHARES TO PRICE AT BETWEEN 200 PENCE AND 240 PENCE

SSP Group Ltd, the owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza, is expected to become the latest company to float in London at the lower end of expectations.

The Guardian

THE CO-OP GROUP LOOKS TOWARDS RADICAL IDEAS ON PATH TO REDEMPTION

"It could be one of the biggest and best turnarounds in corporate history," says Steve Murrells, head of Co-operative Group's retail arm, as he contemplates the companies rising phoenix-like from the ashes of controversy and financial mismanagement.

The Times

TEN YEARS TO SWITCH-ON FOR NEW REACTORS AT SELLAFIELD

The Franco-Japanese consortium planning to build the next generation of nuclear power stations at Sellafield has claimed that three new reactors at the Cumbrian site will be ready to be switched on by 2024.

The Independent

MORTGAGE APPROVALS FALL TO 11-MONTH LOW AS HOUSING MARKET COOLS DOWN

Mortgage approvals fell to an 11-month low in May, confirming that the lending market was already losing some steam before the Bank of England announced new curbs last week.

Sky News

LLOYDS BUYOUT GROUP MAY SELL OR LIST BEVERAGE CO FEVER-TREE

Fever-Tree, the maker of premium drinks mixers, is preparing to toast a change of ownership that could involve a London Stock Exchange flotation. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Jan Paschal)