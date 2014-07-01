PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 2

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
ECONOMY PICKS UP PACE ON BACK OF BOOMING MANUFACTURING
Britain's recovery gathered speed in the second quarter on
the back of the booming manufacturing industry, economists said
after factory activity accelerated in June at its second fastest
rate in more than three years.
TATA BLAMES BUSINESS RATES FOR 400 JOB CUTS
Tata Steel, one of Britain's biggest private
employers, blamed the cuts on 'much higher' business rates
compared to other EU countries and 'uncompetitive' energy costs.
The Telegraph
SPORTS DIRECT HITS OUT AT 'ANTI-COMPETITIVE' ADIDAS
Mike Ashley's sports retailer Sports Direct is
understood to have reported adidas to competition authorities
ahead of potentially stormy shareholder meeting.
The Guardian
MADELEINE MCCANN CASE: PORTUGUESE POLICE QUESTION FOUR
SUSPECTS
Portuguese police have begun questioning four suspects
identified by Scotland Yard detectives as being able to assist
them in their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine
McCann seven years ago in Praia da Luz.
Sky News
SAINSBURY'S ENERGY HIT BY MIS-SELLING SCANDAL
British Gas is being forced to compensate thousands
of customers for providing inaccurate savings estimates in the
latest mis-selling episode to blight the utility sector.
