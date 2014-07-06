PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 7

July 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

HINDUJAS URGE UK TO FINANCE MUMBAI-BANGALORE CORRIDOR

Britain's wealthiest family has called on David Cameron to finance one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects to boost business ties between the countries.

CRACKDOWN ON CONMEN WHO USE FAKE GOVERNMENT WEBSITES

Five men have been arrested for allegedly running "copycat" government websites that dupe Britons into paying unnecessary "administration fees" when ordering new passports or car tax discs online.

REGIONS GET 6 BLN STG INJECTION FROM 'ECONOMIC REVOLUTION'

Businesses and councils across England have been handed 6 billion pounds ($10.2 billion) of public money in what the government called a "revolution in the way our economy is run".

The Guardian

EDF IN LINE FOR 800 MLN STG WINDFALL FROM SUBSIDY SCHEME TO KEEP LIGHTS ON

EDF, which operates most of Britain's nuclear power stations, could be in line for an 800 million pound windfall via a loophole in a government subsidy scheme aimed at keeping the lights on at times of peak demand.

IMF CHIEF HINTS AT CUT IN GROWTH FORECASTS

Global economic activity should strengthen in the second half of the year and accelerate in 2015, although momentum could be weaker than expected, Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund, said on Sunday, hinting at a slight cut in the fund's growth forecasts.

The Telegraph

SNP'S 'RETRIBUTION THREAT' TO PRO-UK SCOTTISH FIRMS

Business leaders have been threatened with "retribution" by the SNP if they speak out against Scottish independence, it will be claimed on Monday.

Sky News

CBI'S RAKE BOWS OUT OF RACE FOR BARCLAYS JOB

The CBI president Sir Mike Rake has bowed out of the race to become the next chairman of Barclays, even as the bank attempts to contain the fallout from a string of new regulatory probes.

