PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 9

July 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

FIRMS GET MORE POWER TO FIGHT ENERGY GIANTS

Small companies are to be given more help to challenge large energy suppliers as part of a drive to update or scrap red tape that acts as a "drag on jobs and growth".

The Guardian

LABOUR PLANS PUBLIC CONTRACTS SHAKEUP

Under a Labour government, only social enterprises with a public service mission will be allowed to bid for some government contracts in an effort to break the stranglehold of big corporate suppliers on public procurement, shadow minister Chi Onwurah will say on Wednesday.

The Telegraph

HMRC RAID ON BANK ACCOUNTS GOES AGAINST MAGNA CARTA, SAY MPS

British tax authorities have been accused of attempting to ride roughshod over Magna Carta in pursuit of new powers that will allow them to raid the bank accounts of those who fail to pay their dues.

VINCE CABLE 'CONFIDENT' IN FACE OF A FRESH PFIZER APPROACH

Pfizer would be required to make meaningful commitments to Britain's science base should it resume its takeover play for AstraZeneca in future, the Business Secretary has said.

THE MOST LOYAL SAVERS ARE PAID HALF BANK RATE, REGULATOR FINDS

Banks and building societies are exploiting their most loyal savers with rates that average a fraction of the Bank Rate, the city regulator has found.

Sky News

MOULTON IN TALKS OVER UNIPART RESCUE DEAL

City financier Jon Moulton is in talks to rescue Unipart Automotive, Britain's biggest independent car parts supplier, in a deal that could save more than 1,500 jobs.

GOODWIN HELPS RACK UP 400,000 STG RBS LEGAL BILL

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on law firms acting for Fred Goodwin and other former directors during the early stages of legal actions brought by thousands of its shareholders.

(Compiled by Esha Vaish)