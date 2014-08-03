PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 4

Aug 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

EX-M&S BOSS POISED FOR PEERAGE

The former boss of Marks and Spencer is being lined up for a peerage. Stuart Rose, who chairs the online supermarket Ocado and the clothing brand Fat Face IPO-FFFL.L, is expected to be ennobled by the Conservative party within days.

MPC REBELS SET TO BREAK BANK CONSENSUS ON INTEREST RATES

The Bank of England's longest consensus on interest rates could end this week when a minority of monetary policy committee members are expected to vote for a rate rise.

The Guardian

INEOS SIGNALS MOVE INTO FRACKING

Ineos, the company at the centre of a dispute with unions at the Grangemouth plant in Scotland last year, is giving the strongest signal yet of its intention to move into the controversial area of fracking.

The Telegraph

RUSSIA SANCTIONS RISK BRITISH JOBS, WARNS JCB BOSS

One of the UK's most influential businessmen has hit out at European Union and US sanctions against Russia, claiming that they are ill-conceived and may result in the loss of British jobs.

Sky News

HSBC URGES RING-FENCING DELAY AMID CMA PROBE

One of Britain's biggest banks is urging the Government to delay a deadline for separating lenders' retail and investment banking operations amid fears that billions of pounds could be wasted on the project.