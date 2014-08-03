PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 4

BRIEF-Potlatch Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Expect significantly improved operating results in our wood products segment in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.
The Times
EX-M&S BOSS POISED FOR PEERAGE
The former boss of Marks and Spencer is being lined up for a peerage. Stuart Rose, who chairs the online supermarket Ocado and the clothing brand Fat Face IPO-FFFL.L, is expected to be ennobled by the Conservative party within days.
MPC REBELS SET TO BREAK BANK CONSENSUS ON INTEREST RATES
The Bank of England's longest consensus on interest rates could end this week when a minority of monetary policy committee members are expected to vote for a rate rise.
The Guardian
INEOS SIGNALS MOVE INTO FRACKING
Ineos, the company at the centre of a dispute with unions at the Grangemouth plant in Scotland last year, is giving the strongest signal yet of its intention to move into the controversial area of fracking.
The Telegraph
RUSSIA SANCTIONS RISK BRITISH JOBS, WARNS JCB BOSS
One of the UK's most influential businessmen has hit out at European Union and US sanctions against Russia, claiming that they are ill-conceived and may result in the loss of British jobs.
Sky News
HSBC URGES RING-FENCING DELAY AMID CMA PROBE
One of Britain's biggest banks is urging the Government to delay a deadline for separating lenders' retail and investment banking operations amid fears that billions of pounds could be wasted on the project.
SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd , owner of the country's No. 2 grocery chain, said third quarter food and liquor sales rose 1.2 percent as a strategy of cutting shelf prices to win customers was offset by higher wholesale prices.
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of 1.35 billion pesos ($72.1 million), up 125 percent compared with the same period last year.