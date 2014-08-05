PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 6

Aug 6 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
21ST CENTURY FOX DROPS $80BN TIME WARNER BID
Twenty-First Century Fox, the entertainment
conglomerate run by Rupert Murdoch, has abandoned its $80
billion bid for Time Warner, saying that to pursue a
higher offer would not deliver value for its shareholders.
The Guardian
DIPPING INTO PENSIONS COULD BE AN ALTERNATIVE TO PAYDAY
LOANS, SAYS EXPERT
Savers should be allowed to access their pensions before
retirement in an emergency as an alternative to payday loans,
pensions expert Hargreaves Lansdown has suggested.
CLICK AND COLLECT TAKES OFF AS RETAILERS READY FOR CHRISTMAS
BATTLE
As the plane touches down after a week or two away in the
sun, it will be a relief to some tired travellers that the
homecoming grocery order they placed online will already be
waiting for them - shortly beyond passport control and the
baggage carousel.
The Telegraph
NEIL WOODFORD: GLAXOSMITHKLINE'S TROUBLES ARE ONLY TEMPORARY
Veteran fund manager Neil Woodford has revealed that a "long
conversation" with GlaxoSmithKline boss Andrew Witty,
following a recent profit warning, inspired confidence in the
company.
Sky News
WALGREENS SHUNS INVERSION IN 5 BLN STG BOOTS DEAL
Walgreens, one of America's biggest corporate names,
is poised to bow to intense U.S. political pressure by retaining
its headquarters in the U.S., even as it secures a full takeover
of Alliance Boots, Britain's biggest pharmacy chain.
