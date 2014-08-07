PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 8

Aug 8 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BILL FOR 16,000 STG OF CIGARS SPARKS DIPLOMATIC SQUABBLE
Diplomats have this year spent more than 16,000 pounds with
cigar suppliers as part of an overall 400,000 pounds
entertainment bill for items including pianos and exclusive
restaurants.
STANDARD CHARTERED QUICK TO DISOWN CHIEF'S INCENDIARY REMARK
OVER FINES
Standard Chartered Plc has moved to distance itself
from criticism by one of its most senior executives after he
attacked regulators for treating the bank like a "criminal" over
lapses in its anti-money laundering systems.
NEC GROUP SET FOR SALE AFTER STRONG PERFORMANCE
Birmingham city council will sell its conference arena
operator by the end of this year after NEC Group reported a
sharp rise in profits.
The Guardian
CO-OPERATIVE GROUP SET TO OFFER CONCESSIONS ON BOARD
STRUCTURE
The Co-operative Group is on Friday expected to
publish detailed proposals to change the way it is run and is
thought to be offering crucial concessions on its board
structure.
PENSION SHAKEUP COULD NET 4 BLN STG UK TAX WINDFALL
The government stands to reap a 4 billion pound ($6.7
billion) tax windfall as more than 650,000 people are expected
to exploit George Osborne's changes and cash in part of their
pensions over the next five years.
ADIDAS LOOKS TO OUTRUN NIKE WITH ITS BIGGEST ADVERTISING
CAMPAIGN EVER
Adidas AG is planning its biggest-ever
advertising campaign next year as it fights back against rival
Nike Inc. The world's second-largest sportswear maker
has admitted that it needs to invest more in its brands to catch
up with market leader Nike, after losing ground in developed
markets.
The Telegraph
SOARING POUND WIPES 1.5 BLN STG OFF UK PLC PROFITS
The soaring pound is savaging corporate Britain, with more
than 1.5 billion pounds wiped off the year-to-date profits of a
string of top multinationals in recent days.
ROSETTA MISSION TO 67P COMET DEPENDS ON UK COMPANIES
British industry is heavily involved in the success of the
European Space Agency's (ESA) mission to catch and land on the
67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet.
Sky News
JEWELLERY TYCOON SURI TO BECOME TORY PEER
Ranbir Singh Suri, the founder of Oceanic Jewellers who
ranks among Britain's richest Asians, is to be ennobled by David
Cameron when nearly two dozen new members of the House of Lords
are confirmed on Friday.
($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)