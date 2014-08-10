PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 11

Aug 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

PRESSURE ON BALFOUR TO RESUME DEAL TALKS

Balfour Beatty Plc will reveal this week that it is still hoping to sell its Parsons Brinckerhoff subsidiary as it tries to convince investors that it can survive without Carillion Plc.

MONARCH HAS RYANAIR AND EASYJET IN ITS SIGHTS

A wide-ranging review of the travel group behind Monarch may result in a sale of the budget airline. The strategic review is exploring the budget carrier's ownership, financing and operations as it seeks to mount a challenge to easyJet Plc and Ryanair Holdings Plc.

The Guardian

APPEAL COURT BATTLE BREWS OVER GREENE KING TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEME

Greene King Plc is to take its long-running battle to prove the legality of a controversial tax avoidance scheme to the court of appeal despite two defeats in the lower tax courts and condemnation from a Treasury minister and other MPs.

The Telegraph

ALEX SALMOND ADMITS THERE IS NO PLAN B AS HE INSIST SCOTLAND WILL KEEP POUND

Alex Salmond has ignored opinion polls and growing signs of discontent inside his own party by insisting that an independent Scotland would keep the pound "come what may".

PUNCH DIRECTOR CLOSES IN ON RESTRUCTURING WINDFALL

Steve Dando, Punch Taverns Plc's finance director, is in line for a bonus worth up to 275,000 pounds as a reward for concluding the pubs group's tortuous debt restructuring, which will enter the final furlong this week when proposals for a debt-for-equity swap are formally launched.

CROWN ESTATE FENDS OFF FOREIGN BIDDERS TO BUY SLICE OF MAYFAIR FROM CHURCH OF ENGLAND

The Queen's property company has teamed up to buy a 64.2 percent slice of prime Mayfair estate, it was announced on Sunday. The deal saw the Crown Estate partner with Norway's sovereign wealth fund to add a stake in nearly 400-year-old Pollen Estate to its portfolio, a plot of land that had belong to the Church of England.

Sky News

HUNTSWORTH BOSS TO STEP DOWN AFTER PAY REVOLT

Conservative peer Lord Chadlington who heads public relations groups Huntsworth Plc is to step down weeks after a major revolt by shareholders over his pay package. (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)