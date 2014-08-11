PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BIGGEST UK COMPANIES FEEL SQUEEZE ON MARGINS
Britain's top-listed companies are generating more revenue
as the country's economy picks up but the improvement has come
at the expense of squeezed profit margins.
The Guardian
OFGEM DEFENDS RECORD OF REFORM OVER BIG SIX ENERGY FIRMS'
HIGH PRICES
Ofgem has hit back at claims it may be partly to blame for
high prices, after a group of former regulators said it had
presided over a weakening of competition in the energy market.
HEATHROW AND GATWICK BOSSES CLASH OVER RIVAL EXPANSION PLANS
Executives at Heathrow and Gatwick have clashed over rival
expansion plans after both airports seized on record passenger
numbers as justification for building new runways.
The Telegraph
ALIBABA WOOS LUXURY BRANDS AHEAD OF FLOTATION
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, the Chinese Internet
shopping giant, is battling to persuade luxury brands to set up
stores on the website ahead of its planned flotation.
TAX INVERSION CRACKDOWN 'UNLIKELY TO DERAIL DEALS'
Washington's threatened tax inversion crackdown is unlikely
to dampen the deal frenzy sweeping the healthcare sector,
according to analysis from Bernstein.
Sky News
CARE GIANT RACES TO AVERT 500 MLN STG SALE COLLAPSE
NHP, the parent company of HC-One, one of Britain's biggest
nursing home operators, will hold crunch talks this week aimed
at preventing the collapse of a 500 million pound ($839 million)
sale of the business.
The Independent
SPORTS DIRECT 'STOPS 20,000 STAFF TAKING OTHER WORK' BY
USING ZERO HOUR CONTRACTS
Billionaire Mike Ashley has been revealed as the biggest
employer to use the soon-to-be illegal "zero hour" contracts
that potentially stop the 20,000 part-time staff at his retail
empire getting a second job.
($1 = 0.5957 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)