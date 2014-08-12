PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 13

Aug 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

CARILLION TURNS HEAT ON BALFOUR INVESTORS

Carillion Plc has refused to walk away from its rejected 3-billion-pound ($5 billion) offer to merge with Balfour Beatty Plc, and has turned the spotlight on a claim by the construction group's executive chairman that it had an independent future.

The Guardian

VODAFONE CUSTOMERS SEE ONE IN FIVE CALLS FAIL IN RURAL AREAS, FINDS OFCOM

One in five calls made by Vodafone Group Plc customers in rural areas are failing, according to official figures by the telecoms regulator that lay bare the poor service suffered by customers in some parts of the country.

UK FOOD WATCHDOG ADMITS CHICKEN FACTORY BREACHED HYGIENE LAWS

The government's food watchdog has been forced to admit that an initial inquiry which cleared Scunthorpe, one of the UK's largest poultry processing plants, of hygiene failings was misleading.

The Telegraph

CARL ICAHN ATTACKS COMPANIES THAT PROTECT 'UNFIT' CHIEF EXECUTIVES

Carl Icahn, the billionaire activist investor, has accused U.S. companies of protecting chief executive officers who are "unfit" for the job, and called for a radical shake-up of the country's corporate governance standards.

Sky News

L&G TO STUN CITY BY QUITTING INSURERS' BODY

Legal & General Group Plc, Britain's biggest pension fund manager, will stun the City on Wednesday when it discloses that it is terminating its membership of the insurance industry's flagship trade body. ($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds) (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Jan Paschal)