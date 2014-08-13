PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 14

Aug 14 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
LAND SECURITIES SAILS OUT OF BRISTOL
Land Securities Group Plc, Britain's largest
property company, has sold its half share in a Bristol shopping
mall for 267.8 million pounds ($447 million) as it reshapes its
portfolio.
FALL IN WAGES HEAPS PRESSURE ON HOUSEHOLDS
The squeeze on households in the UK is tightening as
official figures showed wages in the UK fell in the three months
to June for the first time in five years, despite the
unemployment rate falling to its lowest level since 2008.
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND MAKES EMERGENCY PLANS IN CASE OF SCOTTISH
INDEPENDENCE
The Bank of England is making emergency plans in
case a yes vote in Scotland's independence referendum threatens
the stability of sterling, bank governor Mark Carney has
disclosed.
HSBC AWARDS 15 TOP BANKERS 7.1 MLN STG IN MOVE TO SIDESTEP
BONUS RULES
HSBC Holdings Plc has given 15 of its top bankers
"fixed pay allowance arrangements" worth 7.1 million pounds
under a controversial new pay scheme designed to dodge tough new
European Union rules on bankers' bonuses.
The Telegraph
SAS SENT IN TO IRAQ AS US TROOPS LAND ON MOUNT SINJAR
The SAS is on the ground in Iraq as part of the operation to
rescue 30,000 "desperate" Yazidi refugees, it emerged on
Wednesday, as U.S. forces landed on Mount Sinjar.
UK GOVERNMENT CAN SUE FRENCH BANK OVER 'MIS-SELLING' TO
NORTHERN ROCK
The Government has been told it can sue French banking giant
Societe Generale for allegedly mis-selling financial
products to Northern Rock that were partly to blame for UK
lender's collapse.
SOUTHERN DENTAL CIRCLED BY PRIVATE EQUITY BIDDERS
Mid-market private equity firms CapVest and Graphite are
understood to be fighting it out to secure a 100 million pound
deal for Southern Dental, the dentist chain which runs 74 dental
practices across the south of the country.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN DROPS ISA 'DEATH FEE' AND SHARE VOTE
CHARGE
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, which has more 600,000
investors signed up to its services, has removed two
controversial charges that were introduced earlier this year as
part of an overhaul of its offering.
Sky News
CAR INSURANCE PREMIUM FALLS 'HIT THE BRAKES'
Admiral Group Plc, one of the UK's biggest car
insurance firms, has warned that the recent fall in premium
costs may be ending, despite regulatory efforts to bring bills
down further.
($1 = 0.5993 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Esha Vaish; editing by Andrew Hay)