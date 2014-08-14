PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 15

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
The Times
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SHARES TOP $200,000 FOR FIRST TIME
Berkshire Hathaway's share price hit $200,000 for the first time yesterday, showing how far the conglomerate has come since Warren Buffett started buying shares for $7 in 1962 when it was a humble textile company.
SSE puts a national distribution charge in pipeline
Energy bills in the east Midlands and other densely populated areas could rise by up to 37 pound a year to reduce the cost to households of distributing energy in remote parts of the country under proposals put forward by SSE Plc.
The Guardian
UNION CALLS FOR CO-OP BRANCHES TO OUST AMAZON LOCKERS
The GMB union, which has pursued a long-running campaign over pay and conditions at the online retailer's British warehouses, said is calling on Co-operative members to help oust Amazon lockers from the mutual's grocery stores.
The Telegraph
JAMES CROBSY BOWS OUT OF CITY AS PROVIDENT BUYS MONEYBARN
James Crosby, the former boss of HBOS, will relinquish his last company directorship and collect a hefty windfall after Moneybarn, the car insurer he chaired, agreed to be bought by Provident Financial Plc for 120 million pounds ($200 million).
BANK OF ENGLAND FLATLY DENIES SCOTTISH CURRENCY TALKS
The Bank of England has flatly denied claims from the Scottish government that the two have held talks on a currency union should Scotland vote for independence next month.
Sky News
APPLE BANS TWO CHEMICALS FROM PRODUCTION LINE
Apple Inc is banning two potentially hazardous chemicals from its final assembly process for iPhone and iPad. It is removing benzene and n-hexande from its production lines following a five-month campaign from labour activists in China. ($1 = 0.5993 British Pounds) (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
