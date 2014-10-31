PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 31

Oct 31 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
RIO SET TO WRITE OFF $2.5 BLN ON DELAYED MINE
Rio Tinto Plc appeared set to take a $2.5 billion
writedown on its huge but troubled copper project in Mongolia.
Construction of the $5 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine has become
ensnared in a tax dispute with the government. The mine has the
potential to transform an economy that is on a par with Angola
or Swaziland in national income per head. The International
Monetary Fund says that it will be responsible for a third of
the country's GDP growth by the time it is operational. (thetim.es/1sNmxLd)
BARCLAYS SETS ASIDE 500 MLN STG FOR FOREX-RIGGING INVESTIGATION
Barclays Plc has set aside 500 million pounds ($799.75
million) to pay for the cost of the foreign exchange
manipulation scandal and warned that its large investment
banking arm had a disappointing third quarter. The forex
provision comes as the bank prepares to settle with regulators
over its role in allegedly attempting to rig foreign exchange
benchmarks for its own gain. (thetim.es/1nU2sXP)
END NEARER FOR BRENT AS PLATFORMS GO
The giant oilfield that gave the Brent crude index its name and
kicked off the North Sea boom in the 1970s is closer to being
decommissioned after Shell retired two of its remaining three
platforms. The Anglo-Dutch group, which operates the Brent
field, said the two platforms were "no longer economical", but
it added that Brent Alpha and Brent Bravo had "significantly
exceeded' their original expected production duration after
producing oil and gas for more than 35 years. (thetim.es/1tjXaWq)
The Telegraph
MORTGAGE COSTS COULD RISE AS BANK OF ENGLAND INTRODUCES TOUGH
SAFETY NETS FOR BANKS
Britain's banks will be forced to maintain significant financial
safety nets under rules announced on Friday that industry
leaders say could raise the cost of mortgages and penalise
building societies. The Bank of England is expected
to go beyond global standards in revealing the leverage ratio,
the level of financial reserves banks must hold to protect
against a downturn, it expects banks to adopt. (bit.ly/13no5ab)
BP RENEWS CALLS FOR OIL SPILL COMPENSATION CHIEF TO BE SACKED
BP Plc has stepped up calls for the man in charge of the
Gulf of Mexico compensation fund to be sacked, after discovering
a trove of new evidence that allegedly casts doubt on his
impartiality. The oil giant had already asked a U.S. court to
remove Patrick Juneau from his post overseeing payouts to
victims of the Deepwater Horizon disaster, after he was accused
of misleading the court about a potential conflict of interest.
(bit.ly/1FZPU76)
OFFSHORE WIND FARMS MAY BE SCRAPPED DUE TO BUDGET CAP,
SCOTTISHPOWER WARNS
Several proposed offshore wind farms may be scrapped in coming
months because the government is not awarding enough subsidies,
the head of energy giant ScottishPower has said. Keith Anderson,
chief corporate officer, said it was cutting the size of its
planned 240-turbine East Anglia offshore wind farm because the
budget for subsidies to be awarded this year was "not big
enough". The project could be scrapped altogether if it did not
secure a subsidy contract this year. (bit.ly/1rXxN8y)
Sky News
EX-TESCO BOSS LEAHY EYES METAPACK SHARE SALE
A logistics firm that counts the former Tesco Plc boss
Sir Terry Leahy among its directors is drawing up plans for a
share sale that would crystallise multi-million pound fortunes
for its investors. MetaPack, which provides Internet delivery
services to leading retailers such as Marks and Spencer, has
appointed GP Bullhound, a technology-focused investment bank, to
work on the fundraising. (bit.ly/1wNC6dd)
RBS LEANS TOWARDS NAMING EY AS NEW AUDITOR
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) is leaning
towards appointing the smallest of the Big Four accountancy
firms as its new auditor, a move that would spell the end of its
relationship with Fred Goodwin's erstwhile employer. RBS is
closing in on an agreement to hand EY its lucrative audit
mandate, although insiders insisted that a final decision had
not yet been made and that a rival could yet emerge as the
winner. KPMG is also in contention for the role, and an
announcement is not expected to be made alongside RBS's
third-quarter results on Friday. (bit.ly/1xFXr51)
(1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound)
