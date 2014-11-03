PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 3

Nov 3 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Bosses on edge over holiday pay rulings

Businesses are facing a bill running to billions of pounds from employment law rulings this week in which workers claim they have been underpaid for annual statutory leave for years. (thetim.es/1yOVQLF)

* Terry Leahy offers reminder of what Tesco did best

Tesco Plc's lauded former chief executive has claimed that the supermarket chain ran into trouble because it forgot its sense of purpose. Addressing analysts in a private call last week, Terry Leahy said that the group had "focused too much on what it isn't, rather than remembering what it is and working with that". (thetim.es/1ueEYPo)

The Guardian

* Virgin Galactic was warned about potential instability of new fuel, experts say

Fifteen federal U.S. investigators have begun combing over the fatal crash site of the Virgin Galactic space plane in California's Mojave desert, as questions surfaced about the unconventional fuel propulsion system used to blast the craft up to space. (bit.ly/1tQtdx6)

* Alistair Darling to stand down at next year's general election

Alistair Darling, Labour's former chancellor, has revealed he will step down as an MP at the next election, warning that the issue of an EU referendum is a "boil that has to be lanced." (bit.ly/1o6LMfU)

The Telegraph

* Tesco eyes 1 bln pounds from bank sale

Tesco Plc has begun exploring the possible sale of a stake in its banking arm as it speeds up plans to raise billions of pounds in much-needed additional capital. (bit.ly/1zYhG3w)

* Britain blocking VAT red tape from Europe

Plans to impose a standard VAT return on all European companies have hit a brick wall after the UK and other countries refused to introduce extra paperwork for businesses. EU officials are expected to tell finance ministers this week that the reforms cannot go ahead in their current form, after a year of wrangling between the member states. (bit.ly/1yOXa0P)

Sky News

* 'Take Politics Out Of Child Abuse Inquiry'

Home Secretary Theresa May has been urged to look beyond Westminster to find someone to lead an inquiry into historical sexual abuse. It has also been suggested she establishes a forum made up of abuse survivors to run alongside the child abuse inquiry. (bit.ly/13wOHWh)

* New law plans to tackle mobile phone blackspots

* New law plans to tackle mobile phone blackspots

Culture Secretary Sajid Javid wants to change the law to force networks to allow customers to switch providers when their phones cannot find a signal. The Government is expected to start a consultation process on the reforms this week. (bit.ly/1twTq3Z)