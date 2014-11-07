PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 7

Nov 7 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Qatari wealth fund bids for control of Canary Wharf

The Qatari sovereign wealth fund has made an approach to take control of the Canary Wharf estate, which is owned by Songbird Estates, in a deal that would strengthen the energy-rich country's control over the London skyline. (thetim.es/1tivM67)

* UK banks face threat of break-up as competition investigation is launched

The Competition & Markets Authority said it will begin a large-scale market investigation into current accounts and small business lending which could ultimately lead to the break-up of Britain's biggest banks. (thetim.es/1wAGH17)

The Guardian

* Luxembourg and Juncker under pressure over tax deals

French, German and Dutch finance ministers have rounded on Luxembourg for allowing multinational companies to create complicated structures to avoid billions of dollars of tax. Pressure is also mounting on Jean-Claude Juncker, the new president of the European commission and former long-serving prime minister of Luxembourg, who oversaw the introduction of the laws. (bit.ly/1opzX4v)

* ECB could pump 1 trillion euros into eurozone in fresh round of quantitative easing

The European Central Bank is ready to pump up to 1 trillion euros ($1.24 trillion) of fresh stimulus into the flagging eurozone economy to ward off a dangerous deflationary spiral, ECB president, Mario Draghi has signalled. (bit.ly/1xlDIrv)

The Telegraph

* Vladimir Putin: Oil price decline has been engineered by political forces

As slumping oil prices dampen Russia's economic outlook, the country's President Vladimir Putin has said that "at some moments of crisis it starts to feel like it is the politics that prevails in the pricing of energy resources." (bit.ly/10uDKlZ)

* Mike Ashley's Sports Direct raises stake in Debenhams

Sports Direct International has increased its exposure to department store chain Debenhams Plc yet further. Sports Direct now has a 12.7 percent interest in the rival retailer, up from 11.22 percent. (bit.ly/1skNtmn)

Sky News

* Petrol price cuts demanded by Treasury

A failure by petrol firms and supermarkets to pass on the full benefit of falling oil prices to customers filling up at the pumps would be an "outrage," a Cabinet Minister has warned. Treasury Chief Secretary Danny Alexander has demanded guarantees from fuel companies and distributors that they were doing all they could to pass on the price cuts to hard-pressed motorists. (bit.ly/1vR06qo)

* Banks' fury over FCA foreign exchange fines

Some of the world's biggest banks are resisting details of plans being drawn up by the City regulator to fine them for failings in their foreign currency operations. A number of the six banks in talks with the Financial Conduct Authority about a settlement are angry that the spread between the biggest and smallest penalties is in the low tens of millions of pounds. (bit.ly/1tg9HW1)

The Independent

* Mario Draghi addresses ECB dissent speculation: "It's normal to disagree"

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi shut down speculation of dissent among the bank's governing council. "It is fairly normal to disagree about things," Draghi said at the ECB monthly meeting, noting that the governing council had "unanimously" agreed to take on "additional unconventional instruments" to revive the euro zone and ward off deflation. (ind.pn/1xaLWnk)

* Morrisons warns turnaround won't happen overnight as sales continue to fall

Supermarket chain Morrisons has warned it will take some time for its turnaround plan to bear fruit as it revealed another big drop in sales as it grapples with an "intense" period of competition in the sector. (ind.pn/1xeiAW3)

