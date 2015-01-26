PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 26

Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Bentley Motors is helping to create a university technical
college in Crewe as part of efforts to meet a skills shortage
and to produce the home-grown talent it believes is vital to
preserve its quintessential Britishness. (thetim.es/1BbJwnO)
Greece sent shockwaves across Europe last night as a radical
left-wing party that has promised to end austerity and refuse to
take orders from Berlin and Brussels triumphed in the country's
election. (thetim.es/1uu8tsm)
The Guardian
Security procedures are being reviewed at Downing Street
after a hoax caller pretending to be the head of Government
Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) managed to get through to
David Cameron. Cameron spoke to the imposter, who was claiming
to be the GCHQ director Robert Hannigan, but ended the call
quite quickly after he released he was being tricked. (bit.ly/15IwExD)
Philip Green has put BHS up for sale after receiving a
number of approaches for the department store chain. The move
comes after years of speculation that the retail tycoon was
willing to part with BHS if a buyer could be found for the
loss-making business. (bit.ly/1JqZ0Ld)
The Telegraph
Card Factory Plc is in the early stages of
considering a bid for upmarket rival Paperchase. The retailer,
which has 130 UK stores and 30 outlets overseas including the
United Arab Emirates, France and Germany, has been put up for
sale by its private equity owners with a price tag of around 150
million pounds. (bit.ly/15B0y6h)
British companies paid out a record 97.4 billion pounds in
dividends to investors last year after the bumper one-off
payment from Vodafone Group Plc outweighed the drag
caused by a strong pound. (bit.ly/1L9jbPy)
Sky News
The Post Office will this week publicly target becoming one
of Britain's leading financial services providers by the end of
the decade, amid ministerial support for its vast network to
play a greater role in banking provision. (bit.ly/15I6GKH)
The parent company of British Airways has approached Aer
Lingus about a fresh takeover bid for the Irish
carrier. Sky News can exclusively reveal that International
Consolidated Airlines Group submitted a revised
proposal to the board of Aer Lingus within the last couple of
days. (bit.ly/1C3GKGB)
($1 = 0.6668 pound)
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Walsh)