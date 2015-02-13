PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 13

Feb 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Families will feel richer this year than they have for more than a decade as spending power soars, the Bank of England declared. Signalling an abrupt end to the six-year decline in living standards, Governor Mark Carney predicted that households' disposable income would rise at its fastest rate since 2001. (thetim.es/1CmsRys)

Everyone avoids tax, a major Tory donor declared as he backed down in his high-stakes row with Ed Miliband. Lord Fink, a former Conservative party treasurer, retracted a threat to sue the Labour leader over accusations that he avoided tax after admitting to "vanilla" measures to reduce his liability while living in Switzerland. (thetim.es/1AtrOAd)

The Guardian

The extension of emergency funding to the Greek finance sector by the euro zone's central bankers lifted the euro and gave Greece's prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, a stronger hand before meetings with senior officials at the leaders summit in Brussels. (bit.ly/170Bm9y)

British household spending power fell in the first three years of the coalition government despite millions of people being taken out of the lowest income tax band, according to a report by the Office for National Statistics. (bit.ly/1voRxDU)

The Telegraph

David Cameron has told Alexis Tsipras, the Greek prime minister, that he must make peace with Germany and the euro zone or risk damaging Britain's economic recovery. (bit.ly/1J5x7vf)

Ryanair's battle to keep its stake in Aer Lingus Group Plc suffered its ninth consecutive court defeat after the Court of Appeal supported an earlier ruling that the airline must slash its stake in its Irish rival. (bit.ly/1CkDJPV)

Sky News

Herve Falciani, the man who exposed a tax scandal at HSBC Holdings Plc by leaking thousands of account details from a Geneva branch, says he first raised concerns about suspect practices at the bank seven years ago. (bit.ly/1zQ5f8q)

Ministers are poised to ignite a new row over energy prices by launching a multi-million pound taxpayer-funded advertising splurge less than three months before the General Election. (bit.ly/1F3G0CC)

The Independent

The International Monetary Fund has granted Ukraine a new $17.5 billion bailout deal to help support economic reforms. (ind.pn/1AgXOZR)

Telecom giant BT Group Plc has raised 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) from investors to help fund its 12.5 billion pounds takeover of EE. (ind.pn/1uJKbQq)

($1 = 0.6500 pounds) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)