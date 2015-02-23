PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 23

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
NEXT RBS CHAIRMAN MUST MEET CHANCELLOR'S APPROVAL
The leading candidate to become the next chairman of Royal
Bank of Scotland will have to meet the chancellor to
discuss his or her vision for the bank before formally receiving
the role. (thetim.es/1AyXDpH)
CHANCELLOR BREAKS HIS SILENCE OVER HSBC TAX SCANDAL
George Osborne has broken his silence over the tax scandal
surrounding HSBC Holdings Plc by saying that it should
be left to the courts to deal with any wrongdoing. The
chancellor spoke out after claims that he was ducking questions
over the bank and why there had been only one prosecution after
allegations of tax evasion through its Swiss subsidiary. (thetim.es/1vqnf9b)
The Guardian
SWISS ACCOUNT SECRET OF HSBC CHIEF STUART GULLIVER REVEALED
Stuart Gulliver, the HSBC Holdings Plc chief
executive who has vowed to reform the crisis-hit bank, sheltered
millions of pounds in a Swiss account through a Panamanian
company and remains tax domiciled in Hong Kong. Leaked files
show that the Derby-born Gulliver held about 5 million pounds
($7.69 million) in a Swiss account. (bit.ly/17K6Gda)
MPS CALL FOR OFGEM TO CRACK DOWN ON ENERGY NETWORK COSTS
The energy watchdog, Ofgem, has come under fire from MPs for
exposing consumers to higher bills by failing to crack down on
industry costs. The Commons energy and climate change committee
said new price caps for National Grid and other power
distribution companies, intended to keep down the costs of
distributing and transmitting gas and electricity, were too
generous. (bit.ly/1DIhoix)
The Telegraph
P&O CELEBRATES HANDOVER OF ITS BIGGEST SHIP
P&O Cruises on Sunday celebrated the handover of the biggest
addition to its fleet. The final instalment of the 473 million
pounds Britannia was 5 percent cheaper than expected because of
the strength of sterling against the euro. The original budget
for the 141,000-tonne cruise liner, with accommodation for 3,600
passengers and 1,400 crew, had been 500 million pounds. (bit.ly/1EkvAxa)
GREECE READIES LIST OF REFORMS TO DODGE BANKRUPTCY
The Greek government will put forward plans to root out tax
evasion and overhaul the country's labour laws in a bid to
convince international creditors it should be granted a vital
extension of its bailout programme. Athens is due to present a
series of proposals to its international creditors formerly
known as the Troika, in return for a four-month bailout reprieve
which will help avert bankruptcy in the stricken country. (bit.ly/17oyV1b)
Sky News
POLICE ASSESSING AL SHABAAB UK MALL THREATS
Islamist militants have released a video in which they
appear to call for terrorist attacks on some of the busiest
shopping areas in the UK and the United States. U.S. authorities
have said they are taking the threats seriously. (bit.ly/1vZmqPJ)
JACK STRAW SUSPENDED OVER 'CASH FOR ACCESS'
Jack Straw has been suspended from the Labour Party over
claims of a "cash for access" scandal. The former foreign
secretary, along with Tory MP Malcolm Rifkind, were secretly
filmed by the Daily Telegraph in a joint investigation with
Channel 4's Dispatches programme apparently offering to use
their influence in return for money. (bit.ly/18f73xt)
The Independent
APPLE SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY POACHING BATTERY ENGINEERS FROM
ELECTRIC CAR FIRM
A123 Systems makes batteries for electric cars and claims
that Apple Inc has hired its staff. The accusations
come amid claims that Apple is planning an electric car of its
own. (ind.pn/1zsTlOb)
COLLAPSE IN NEW HOMEBUILDING HEAPS PRESSURE ON MINISTERS
The number of new homes being built collapsed in the second
half of last year. There were only 29,800 new housing starts in
England in the final quarter of 2014, the Communities Department
reported. The news will be a grave embarrassment for ministers
who have been claiming that the construction industry is
booming. (ind.pn/17jbqqj)
($1 = 0.6499 pounds)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)