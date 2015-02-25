PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 25

Feb 25 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
GREECE BACKS DOWN TO SECURE ITS BAILOUT
After Greece secured a four-month bailout by abandoning key
policy promises on which the ruling party Syriza swept to power,
there were reports of backlash among supporters and a stormy
cabinet as ministers learnt of the compromises. (thetim.es/1ag5ShZ)
AVIVA INVESTORS FOOTS 150 MLN POUNDS BILL FOR FUND BIAS
The Financial Conduct Authority fined Aviva Investors 17.6
million pounds ($27.23 million) yesterday for failing to control
conflicts of interest that meant that its fund managers had
incentives to direct investments to customers that paid
top-notch performance fees. This has cost Aviva's investment
business almost 150 million pounds in fines and compensation. (thetim.es/17w0ANE)
The Guardian
HOUSING BODY CALLS FOR RIGHT-TO-BUY CRACKDOWN
The Chartered Institute of Housing, which represents the
property industry, said exempting rural communities from
right-to-buy and cracking down on fraudulent purchases are among
measures that should be considered by the government to stem the
loss of social housing. (bit.ly/1MPLfYR)
WONGA TO CUT THIRD OF STAFF
Controversial lender Wonga said it is slashing 325 jobs in
the United Kingdom and Ireland - about a third of its
workforce - to cut costs as it responds to a wider clampdown on
unfair practices in the payday lending market. (bit.ly/1AoXLJK)
The Telegraph
TROIKA RAISES FRESH CONCERNS OVER GREECE'S DEBT DEAL
The "Troika" of the European Commission, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund have warned that the Greek
government reforms are not enough to unlock the vital funding
needed to keep the country afloat. (bit.ly/1Es1qs3)
MORRISONS TO APPOINT FORMER TESCO DIRECTOR AS CEO
WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc is set to appoint
former Tesco Corp director David Potts as its new chief
executive as early as Wednesday. Potts will take over from
Dalton Philips, who was ousted last month. (bit.ly/1MPOorJ)
Sky News
OIL GROUP GULF KEYSTONE TO SIGNAL SALE TALKS
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd, one of London's most
controversial listed companies, is poised to say that its board
is considering a sale or merger amid protracted talks with the
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over delayed payments for
oil exports, Sky News learns. (bit.ly/1afU3bQ)
RBS WEALTH CHIEF TAPNER TO LEAVE QUEEN'S BANK
Sky News has learned that Rory Tapner, chief executive of
Royal Bank of Scotland's wealth arm is to step down.
Tapner, one of the City's most senior bankers, is to leave
Coutts, which counts Her Majesty The Queen among its clients, in
the coming months. (bit.ly/1ErYA6e)
The Independent
SWISS FRANC SURGE LEADS OFFICIALS TO BLOCK PIZZA DELIVERY
Uli Burchardt, the mayor of Constance in Germany, which
borders Switzerland to the northeast, told the Wall Street
Journal that German vans have been stopped by Swiss customs
officials after they were found to be delivering up to 60 pizzas
at a time. Following the decision to lift the 1.20 euros ($1)
cap in January, the Swiss have been crossing the border to do
their weekly shopping, visit the dentist etc., getting more for
their money. (ind.pn/1BkhYml)
OSBORNE TO ANNOUNCE FINES FOR BANKS INVOLVED IN TAX EVASION
George Osborne, the British Chancellor, will use his final
major policy statement before the May election to fine banks,
accountants and companies that help people evade tax. The fines
will be announced in next month's budget following the scandal
at HSBC's Swiss division. (ind.pn/17tiqRn)
