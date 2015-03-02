PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority tabled a 1.6 bln pound takeover bid for Maybourne Hotel Group, owner of Claridge's, the Berkeley and the Connaught in London. (thetim.es/1Bv3b6G)

Stephen Schwarzman, the boss of the world's largest buyout firms, Blackstone, took home $690 mln last year in one of the biggest paydays in Wall Street history. (thetim.es/1Bv3lev)

The Guardian

More than 300 young people have been groomed and sexually exploited by gangs of men in Oxfordshire in the past 15 years, a damning report into the failures of police and social services to stop years of sexual torture, trafficking and rape will reveal, the Guardian has learned. (bit.ly/1Bv3JJK)

A coalition row about limiting free speech on university campuses to ban hate preachers has broken out with the Tories saying their default position is now that any extremist speaker should be banned, given the potential damage they can do. (bit.ly/1Bv3Q8a)

The Telegraph

The Liberal Democrats plan to hit the UK banking industry with an additional 1 bln pound tax bill, which the party says will help eliminate the country's deficit. The supplementary charge will be in addition to the existing bank levy, which is on track to raise 8 bln pounds in this parliamentary session, said Danny Alexander, the Liberal Democrat chief secretary to the Treasury. (bit.ly/1BuJuMv)

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has softened his hard-line attitude towards Greece, saying its new left-wing Syriza government needs "a bit of time" but appears to be able to work towards resolving its debt crisis. (bit.ly/1Bv453b)

Sky News

Energy price comparison websites have been "duping" customers into switching to deals that are not the cheapest on the market and should pay them compensation, a group of MPs have said. Energy and Climate Change Committee said some sites had used misleading language to dupe consumers into options that only displayed commission-earning deals. (bit.ly/1Bv4eUm)

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union is organising gatherings in London, Doncaster and Edinburgh to protest against the East Coast Main Line being handed over to Virgin and Stagecoach. (bit.ly/1Bv4nqF)

The Independent

The BBC will back a radical overhaul of the licence fee, paving the way for the end of the current system of funding the state broadcaster, the Corporation's head, Tony Hall, is expected to say today. (ind.pn/1Bv5S8r)

Lloyds is to pay its first dividend since the financial crisis but faces a growing controversy over the huge rewards handed to its executives as a result, including £11.5m to boss Antonio Horta-Osorio. (ind.pn/1Bv65sn) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)