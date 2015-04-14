PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14

April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

MILIBAND'S BID FOR ECONOMIC CREDIBILITY SHOT DOWN BY IFS

Ed Miliband's attempts to repair Labour's economic credibility were challenged today when Paul Johnson, director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies, called the promises in today's manifesto so vague that voters would not know what they were voting for.(thetim.es/1CR0TLp)

INFLATION SET TO TURN NEGATIVE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE JFK ENTERED WHITE HOUSE

Inflation is on the cusp of turning negative for the first time in more than five decades. Official figures today may show that the consumer prices index dropped to -0.1 percent last month, from zero in February, on the back of falling food and energy prices. According to the Office for National Statistics, it would be the first time that Britain has experienced deflation in consumer prices since 1960.(thetim.es/1CR6bX2)

The Guardian

UK OPPOSES INTERNATIONAL BAN ON DEVELOPING 'KILLER ROBOTS'

The UK is opposing an international ban on so-called "killer robots," weapons that launch attacks without human intervention, at a United Nations conference that is this week examining future developments of what are officially termed lethal autonomous weapons systems.(bit.ly/1CR1ywl)

GEORGE OSBORNE BACKS OFCOM TO TAKE OVER FROM BBC TRUST AS REGULATOR

George Osborne has signalled that he favours the handover of BBC regulation from the BBC Trust to independent watchdog Ofcom. The chancellor also indicated he may seek changes during the renegotiation of the BBC's royal charter which will follow the May 7 general election, to prevent the corporation stifling other local news providers with the volume of its output.(bit.ly/1CR6DEN)

The Telegraph

DAVID CAMERON REVIVES RIGHT TO BUY AND SAYS TORIES ARE THE 'PARTY OF WORKING PEOPLE'

David Cameron will declare that the Conservatives are "the party of working people" as he revives the right-to-buy scheme and announces that people earning minimum wage will not pay tax under a Tory government.(bit.ly/1CQPzij)

FALKANDS OIL WORK FACES DELAY AS ARGENTINA THREATENS DRILLERS

Oil explorers in the Falklands have been forced to delay drilling work due to falling petroleum prices as a diplomatic spat between Argentina and the UK over drilling around the islands intensifies. London-listed driller Falkland Oil and Gas said on Monday that it and its partners had shelved plans to drill a second well in the southeast of its exploration area.(bit.ly/1CR2X5W)

Sky News

LABOUR BACKS FAN CONTROL OF FOOTBALL CLUBS

The Labour Party will introduce new laws allowing football supporters to appoint or remove two club directors and buy shares when the club changes hands if it wins the election. The pledge was included in the Labour manifesto launched by Ed Miliband in Manchester.(bit.ly/1CR3g0G)

EX-BP BOSS BROWNE QUITS RIVERSTONE BOARD

Lord Browne, the former BP chief executive, will on Tuesday resign from his directorship of Riverstone Energy as he focuses on turning a Russian-backed vehicle into a global energy giant. (bit.ly/1Ev6uwl)

The Independent

FOOD FROM FUKUSHIMA COULD BE HITTING BRITAIN'S SHELVES THROUGH LEGAL SAFETY LOOPHOLE

Food produced around the Fukushima nuclear disaster site could be making its way on to British shelves because of loopholes in safety rules. Experts warned that Britain's food regulations were not strong enough to prevent these contaminated products - which are fraudulently marked as coming from radiation-free regions of Japan - from entering the UK.(ind.pn/1CR4YyX)

(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)