PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 22

The Times
* Briton 'made $40 mln by crashing market'
A British futures trader was arrested yesterday over
allegations that he made more than $40 million from rigging the
US stock market, helping to cause the so-called "flash crash"
that wiped tens of billions off the value of American companies
in minutes five years ago. (thetim.es/1aQ36Qb)
* Greek banks 'close to collapse' as debt soars
Greek debt costs leapt yesterday as the French central bank
warned that the banking sector in Athens is on the verge of
collapse. The euro fell 0.6 per cent to $1.074 after
International Monetary Fund and G20 meetings in Washington held
out little progress on the prospect of Greece satisfying
creditors to unlock 7.2 billion euros ($7.73 billion) in
financial aid by the end of the month.(thetim.es/1GexUrX)
The Guardian
* Wonga weighs up a name change as it slumps into the red
Wonga, Britain's biggest payday lender, has slumped deep
into the red following a series of scandals that saw it branded
"morally wrong" by the Church of England. (bit.ly/1EpUWMn)
* Primark unveils 11 percent rise in first-half profits but
strong U.S. dollar causes alarm
Primark has posted an 11 percent rise in first-half profits
as the discount chain gears up for expansion into the U.S., but
warned about rising costs due to the stronger dollar. (bit.ly/1DA9OB2)
The Telegraph
* BP sees 'massive' shock for North Sea as oil glut deepens
The North Sea oil industry faces a drastic squeeze as the
world's crude glut worsens, BP Plc has warned. "We're
going to see massive restructuring," Chief Executive Officer Bob
Dudley said. "The North Sea is a very high cost basin and it is
going to be a painful adjustment". (bit.ly/1GgcurP)
* Labour government would be bad for business, warns Goldman
Sachs
Goldman Sachs Group has warned that a Labour victory
in the general election - and particulary a tie-up with the SNP
- would be bad for British business and could damage confidence
in the economy and financial markets. The investment bank said a
victory for Ed Miliband's party would be viewed as "more
problematic by the business community" than a victory by
Conservative leader David Cameron. (bit.ly/1K39Abc)
Sky News
* Tesco loss to be among biggest In UK history
Tesco Plc will guarantee itself an unwanted place
in UK corporate history when it unveils an annual loss of well
over 5 billion pounds ($7.46 billion), one of the biggest ever
reported by a British company. (bit.ly/1zI9rUj)
* Bank Of America braced for 10 mln pounds fine
Bank of America Merrill Lynch will on Wednesday
become the latest Wall Street institution to be fined by the
City watchdog for failing to properly report transactions. (bit.ly/1Gfp0Yu)
The Independent
* Petrofac profit warning on more North Sea pain
The financial hazards of working in the North Sea were
underlined yesterday as the oil and gas services company
Petrofac Ltd issued its third profit warning in a year
and said the group faced unprecedented challenges. (ind.pn/1DbpIS3)
($1 = 0.9314 euros)
($1 = 0.6701 pounds)
