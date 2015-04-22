PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 23

April 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Investors dump Tesco as 'bumpy ride' looms

Hopes of a swift recovery at Tesco Plc were dashed by a "reality check" yesterday as the struggling supermarket chain warned of a long, slow rebuilding task after reporting the biggest loss recorded by a British retailer. (thetim.es/1DCtd4h)

* Tracksuited trader on 'flash crash' charge pays 5 mln pounds bail

A British trader accused of causing the stock market to crash and wiping hundreds of billions off the value of U.S. shares in minutes paid 5 million pounds ($7.52 million) of his own money to win bail yesterday. (thetim.es/1FfbqWC)

The Guardian

* Standard Chartered appoints former GCHQ chief to fight crime

Standard Chartered Plc has attempted to demonstrate how seriously it is taking its crackdown on wrongdoing by appointing the former head of GCHQ, Iain Lobban, to a committee set up to advise its board on financial crime.(bit.ly/1IJYSW4)

* Brussels accuses Gazprom of unfair pricing of gas in eastern Europe

Europe's anti-trust regulator has accused Russia's massive gas monopoly, Gazprom, of unfair pricing practices in Moscow's former satellite states of eastern Europe, launching a legal dispute that could result in multibillion-euro fines for the Kremlin's giant energy company. (bit.ly/1EtqnFy)

The Telegraph

* Greek markets hit by jitters as Athens fights emergency cash raid

Greek markets have tanked to their lowest level since the country underwent a private sector debt restructuring in 2012, on fears the government will run out of cash to pay its public sector wage bill and service international debts. Athens stocks dipped towards 700 in early morning trading, after the country's deputy finance minister said his government faced at least a 400 million euros ($428.84 million) shortfall to make wage and pensions payments in April. (bit.ly/1bwOnek)

* UK set-top box maker Pace bought by US firm for 1.4 bln pounds

Pace Plc, the British set-top box maker, is to be bought by U.S. telecommunications firm Arris Group for $2.1 billion. The deal will see shareholders in Yorkshire-based Pace receive 1.325 pounds in cash and 0.1455 Arris share for each share held, leaving them with a 24 percent stake in the new group. (bit.ly/1DePLYB)

Sky News

* Belfry owner tees up 150 mln pounds Gleneagles offer

The owner of The Belfry has made a formal offer to buy Gleneagles that values the venue of last year's Ryder Cup at more than 150 million pounds. KSL Capital Partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm, is one of two remaining bidders for Gleneagles, the 850-acre site in Perthshire which is home to the globally renowned golf course.(bit.ly/1IK0wqx)

* Bank of America slapped with 13.3 mln pounds UK fine

The City watchdog has imposed a fine of almost 13.3 million pounds on Bank of America's Merrill Lynch International for incorrectly reporting millions of financial transactions. The fine, the highest imposed by the regulator on such an issue, also took into account a further 121,400 transactions it failed to report, the FCA said.

The Independent

* Sky shares rocket to 14-year high as operating profits hit 1 bln pounds mark

Shares in Rupert Murdoch's Sky Plc have pushed through 11 pounds for the first time in 14 years as it reported its strongest third-quarter numbers for 11 years. (ind.pn/1yRwrW3) ($1 = 0.6652 pounds) ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)