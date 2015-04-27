PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 27

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
* HSBC mulls splitting off Midland if it moves to Asia
HSBC Plc Holdings may spin off its UK division into
a separate business, reviving the old Midland Bank. The move
could be considered as part of the far-reaching review by
Britain's largest bank, announced on Friday, into whether to
move its headquarters to Asia amid rising costs and increasingly
onerous regulations in the UK. (thetim.es/1PIEx7w)
* Record fine halves Deutsche profits
First-quarter profits at Deutsche Bank AG have
halved after the bank was hit by a record fine, and comes in
advance of a long-awaited restructuring that could lead to job
losses among City traders in London. (thetim.es/1DOrRDR)
The Guardian
* Slow GDP growth in first quarter puts pressure on Osborne
George Osborne's stewardship of the economy is expected to
take a dent on Tuesday when the latest official figures show
last year's healthy growth has lost momentum. With just over a
week until the election, the chancellor will come under pressure
from critics following a run of poor figures from the
manufacturing and construction sectors that City economists
predict have slowed growth in the first quarter. (bit.ly/1HLsSni)
* BP and Shell to report 60 pct collapse in first-quarter
profits
BP Plc and Royal Shell Plc will this week
report a collapse in first-quarter profits of around 60 percent
on the same period of 2014, underlining the financial damage
being inflicted by low oil and gas prices. Analysts predict BP
will be hit the hardest, putting further pressure on chief
executive, Bob Dudley, as he tries to steer the company back to
full health amid continuing fallout from the Deepwater Horizon
accident. (bit.ly/1GxPxDm)
The Telegraph
* Number 10 warns of opposition to potential BP bid
The Government has met with BP Plc in recent days to
express its opposition to any potential takeover of the oil
major. The move by Downing Street comes on the back of
speculation that BP could be the next company to be caught up in
the wave of consolidation in the energy sector. (bit.ly/1EH4we2)
* Lloyds takes 640 mln pounds hit from TSB's Spanish sale
Lloyds Banking Group Plc will this week take a 640
million pounds ($972 million) hit to profits from the sale of
TSB Banking Group Plc to Spain's Banco Sabadell
. The taxpayer-backed bank is due to recognise the loss
at its first-quarter results, sending profits falling despite an
improvement in underlying performance. (bit.ly/1buP9YK)
Sky News
* Car-leasing giant revs up 100 mln pounds windfall
Investors in the UK's biggest independent car-leasing group
are toasting a 100 million pounds windfall just a year after the
merger of two smaller rivals created an industry powerhouse. (bit.ly/1J1tJ0g)
* Labour to cap rents to help 'generation rent'
Labour plans to bar private landlords from raising rents
faster than inflation over a three-year period if it wins power
after the General Election. Party leader Ed Miliband described
Labour's blueprint as "a plan for a stable, decent, prosperous
private rental market where landlords and tenants can succeed
together". (bit.ly/1EH503N)
($1 = 0.6586 pounds)
