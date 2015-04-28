PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 28

April 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Sacked Morrisons chief's 1 mln pounds bonus

The former boss of Morrisons, Dalton Philips, was paid a 1 million pounds ($1.52 million) performance-related bonus last year, despite being sacked for presiding over a plunge in sales, profits and market share at the struggling supermarket chain. (thetim.es/1z7zNUQ)

Alliance Trust feels heat of big investor

One of Alliance Trust's biggest shareholders, Axa Investment Managers, has applied pressure on the board to cut costs and improve the share price only one day before a crunch annual meeting that could dictate the future of the 127-year-old investment trust. (thetim.es/1A7TxTv)

The Guardian

* British exit from European Union would cost UK billions, German study warns

A British exit from the European Union could cost the UK as much as 300 billion euros ($326.25 billion), or 14 percent of GDP, according to a German study. The report from two respected German institutes warns of far-reaching consequences for the whole region should next week's UK general election pave the way for a referendum on EU membership, as promised by the Conservatives, and ultimately a British departure from the bloc. (bit.ly/1dlwrE8)

* Centrica suffers protest vote over pay deal for new boss Iain Conn

Centrica Plc suffered a protest vote over pay at its annual meeting on Monday when one in three investors failed to back a pay deal for its new boss, Iain Conn. The annual meeting was held after the owner of British Gas announced it was hiring more than 350 service staff and pledged to spend 50 million pounds to make life easier for its customers after more than 300,000 of them defected last year. (bit.ly/1GnLbcK)

The Telegraph

* We'll need Russian gas for years to come, says Centrica

Europe will remain dependent on Russian gas for years to come, energy giant Centrica Plc has warned, dismissing suggestions the EU can replace it with other sources as "unrealistic'. (bit.ly/1HLJQjY)

* EE sales fall despite 4G and bundling growth

BT Group will face a growth challenge when it takes control of EE, the latest results from Britain's biggest mobile operator showed, as a combination of regulators, WhatsApp and changing consumer habits hurt sales. First-quarter operating revenues, the main measure of spending on the EE network, were down 1.1 percent on last year, to 1.47 billion pounds. (bit.ly/1HLKbTS)

Sky News

* Fund Giants dial up 1 billion pounds O2 mobile stakes

Two of the world's biggest investment funds are close to snapping up 1 billion pound stakes in the company, which is poised to become Britain's leading mobile communications provider. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Government Investment Corporation of Singapore are in advanced discussions about acquiring minority shareholdings in the new holding company of O2 and Three. (bit.ly/1FsEQAE)

* TopShop Store Card Group banks on 1 billion pound sale

The finance group which provides credit cards to TopShop customers has hired bankers to prepare a sale or flotation that could value it at more than 1 billion pounds. Owners of NewDay, which is among the UK's biggest branded store card issuers, have appointed Lazard and UBS Group AG to work on a potential deal. (bit.ly/1KoT0CE) ($1 = 0.6567 pounds) ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)