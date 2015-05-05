PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 5

May 5 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
RBS 'STRIPPED ASSETS' OF STRUGGLING FIRMS
Royal Bank of Scotland was under pressure to strip
companies of their assets to improve its balance sheet, The
Times can reveal. The bank's global restructuring group, which
was supposed to help businesses in trouble with debt, was given
a remit by RBS's management to focus on reducing exposure to
businesses that had badly affected its capital position. This
was in response to pressure from regulators and politicians. (thetim.es/1PjvKqM)
SPRING TURNS TO STUMBLE AS EUROZONE SUFFERS ECONOMIC SETBACK
Manufacturing in the eurozone's economies stuttered in
April, held back by contractions in France and Greece and weak
growth in Germany and the Republic of Ireland, according to a
closely watched survey. (thetim.es/1JMR2P2)
The Guardian
RBS: ONE IN THREE TOP MANAGEMENT ROLES TO BE FILLED BY WOMEN
BY 2020
Royal Bank of Scotland has set a target for one
third of its top 600 management roles to be held by women by
2020. (bit.ly/1E0Thr2)
TALKTALK RAISES PRICES AGAIN
TalkTalk is putting up prices for home phone,
broadband and TV customers, just seven months after it last
raised its landline and call charges. (bit.ly/1F2NmHU)
The Telegraph
BAE WINS DEAL TO EQUIP US ARMY WITH ADVANCED NIGHT SIGHTS
AND GOOGLES
BAE Systems has won a contract worth up to $434
million to provide US soldiers with combined night-vision
googles and thermal sights. (bit.ly/1IHwvKo)
ROLLS-ROYCE AND WEIR FORM JOINT VENTURE IN FRACKING
Rolls-Royce and Weir have signed a
joint-venture agreement to develop equipment that will make
drilling for oil by "fracking" more efficient. (bit.ly/1FLHeCw)
Sky News
LEAHY FIRM WOOS CHINESE FOR NEW LOOK BID
Clayton Dubilier & Rice, the investment firm which employs
the former Tesco boss Sir Terry Leahy is courting
Chinese backers to assemble a bid for New Look, the high street
fashion chain. (bit.ly/1IHwZ2Z)
LIB DEMS VOW TO FUND HEALTHCARE FROM BANK FINE
The Liberal Democrats are promising to use the 227 million
pounds ($343.20 million) fine imposed on Deutsche-Bank
for rigging the Libor rate to fund investment in the
health service. (bit.ly/1GWDaAQ)
