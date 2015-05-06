PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 7

May 7 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
GLAXOSMITHKLINE CHIEF BETS ALL ON RADICAL SHAKE-UP
Sir Andrew Witty set out plans yesterday to reshape
GlaxoSmithKline in the last throw of the dice for the
chief executive of Britain's biggest pharmaceuticals company. (thetim.es/1coou0C)
STANCHART MAY QUIT BRITAIN OVER LEVY
Standard Chartered is "listening carefully" to its
shareholders over whether it should leave Britain, but the bank
has not followed HSBC, its larger rival, in starting a
formal review of its home base. (thetim.es/1Kjkau0)
The Guardian
UK NIGHT-TIME ECONOMY GETS ITS OWN INDUSTRY GROUP
The economy has dominated much of the general election
campaign and the parties' manifestos brim over with proposals
for encouraging growth, increasing employment and regenerating
Britain's cities. (bit.ly/1AGaHYM)
STANDARD CHARTERED VOWS TO REVIEW ROLE IN AUSTRALIAN COAL
MINE PROJECT
The chairman of Standard Chartered has said the
bank will review its involvement in a controversial Australian
coal mine that critics say threatens the Great Barrier Reef and
will blow a hole in the global carbon budget. (bit.ly/1EYkPkT)
The Telegraph
BANK OF ENGLAND REVEALS UK DEBT DATA HAVE BEEN WRONG FOR TWO
MONTHS
The Bank of England has admitted its data on UK debt sales
have been wrong for the past two months. (bit.ly/1c7zpuY)
TAX HIKES WON'T FIX BRITAIN'S ECONOMIC MESS, WARN MPC
FOUNDERS
Raising taxes to plug Britain's deficit will not work, two
founder members of the Bank of England's panel that sets
interest rates have warned. (bit.ly/1H09D6B)
Sky News
EX-TORY LEADER HOWARD HOLDS QUINDELL TALKS
Lord Howard, the former Conservative Party leader, is in
talks to join the board of Quindell, one of the London
stock market's most controversial companies. (bit.ly/1zNpp5n)
TESCO RAIDS B&Q OWNER FOR UK FINANCE CHIEF
Tesco has turned to the owner of B&Q to identify a
finance chief for its home market as it rebuilds after the
trading scandal which was partly responsible for one of the
biggest ever losses in UK corporate history. (bit.ly/1EgiLQu)
The Independent
FLASH CRASH TRADER NAVINDER SINGH SARAO FAILS TO POST £5M
BAIL
Navinder Singh Sarao, the London trader blamed for the 2010
Flash Crash, will remain in custody after failing to meet a 5
million pounds ($7.62 million) bail. (ind.pn/1ER0AUU)
MADAME TUSSAUDS SITE 'SOLD' TO TAIWANESE INSURER
The home of Madame Tussauds, one of London's most popular
tourist attractions, is under offer from a Taiwanese investor.
(ind.pn/1H2akz4)
($1 = 0.6562 pounds)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)