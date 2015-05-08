PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
KUWAIT PULLS OUT OF 2 BLN STG TYPHOON ORDER
A 2 billion pound ($3 billion) sale of British-built
Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Kuwait appeared to be dead last
night after officials indicated that the Gulf state would
instead buy the American-made Boeing F18 Super Hornet.
LLOYDS BANK SEALS CLERICAL MEDICAL DEAL
An offshore investment group has bought Clerical Medical
International, the life assurer that once formed part of HBOS's
6 billion pound insurance empire.
The Guardian
BT BOSS SAYS EU IS A POSTIVE FORCE FOR BUSINESS
BT boss Gavin Patterson has warned that an EU
referendum promised by the Conservatives would be "bad for
business", and urged the next government to adopt Labour's idea
of a national infrastructure commission to manage big
investments in areas such as energy, transport and telecoms.
LADBROKES REBUKED BY SHAREHOLDERS OVER PAYOFF FOR DEPARTED
BOSS
Bookmaker Ladbrokes has been rebuked by shareholders
over a payoff for its departed boss, Richard Glynn, in the
latest row over executive remuneration at a stock market-listed
company.
The Telegraph
PANIC SELLING AND GAZUNDERING HITS THE LUXURY HOMES MARKET
IN LONDON
Wealthy homeowners in central London have finally resorted
to slashing asking prices to offload their property, fearful of
further price falls should Britain end up with a Labour-led
government.
THOMAS COOK BOSS REFUSES TO APOLOGISE AT CORFU HOLIDAY DEATH
INQUEST
Current Thomas Cook Group chief executive has
refused to apologise about the deaths of two children from
carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday in Greece.
Sky News
EX-TRADE MINISTER JOINS OLIGARCHS' 19 BLN STG FIRM
Lord Davies, the former trade minister, is joining the
multibillion pound investment vehicle of one of Russia's
wealthiest men amid a dispute with the UK Government over the
fate of its North Sea oil assets.
EX-ARSENAL CAPTAIN ADAMS EYES VILLA TAKEOVER
The former Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams has
approached city investors about backing a 150 million pound
takeover of Aston Villa, the struggling Premier League club.
The Independent
MORRISONS' 720 AXED JOBS TO COST £40 MILLION, QUARTERLY
SALES DROP 3 PCT
Morrisons' plans to axe 720 jobs from its head
office will cost it 40 million pounds in redundancy pay and
restructuring according to new boss David Potts.
