PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 14

The Times
NINTENDO CHIEF SATORU IWATA DIES OF CANCER AT 55
Satoru Iwata, the popular and respected chief executive of
the video game maker Nintendo, has died of cancer. He was 55.
In a brief statement the Kyoto-based firm - the maker of Donkey
Kong and Super Mario - said that Mr Iwata passed away on
Saturday. (thetim.es/1gxIGyU)
RAPPER AND ENTREPRENEUR 50 CENT FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY
The rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent, who released a book of
advice on how to operate in the twenty-first century, today
claimed that he doesn't have a dime to his name. (thetim.es/1O84QTF)
The Guardian
DAVID CAMERON TO FORCE COMPANIES TO DISCLOSE GENDER PAY GAPS
Large companies will finally be forced to disclose whether
they are paying men more than women from next year, Prime
Minister David Cameron will say on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1CAOBgK)
INTEREST RATES ON PERSONAL LOANS FALL TO LOWEST LEVELS ON
RECORD
Interest rates on personal loans have dropped to the lowest
levels on record in the latest evidence that the cost of
borrowing is continuing to fall for consumers. While mortgage
rates slumped to record levels in May when the Co-operative Bank
launched a two-year rate at 1.09 pct, the Bank of England said
rates on personal loans had also reached the lowest levels since
records began 20 years ago. A 10,000 pound loan costs just above
4 pct. (bit.ly/1K4Hk8L)
The Telegraph
EU DEMANDS BRITAIN JOINS GREEK RESCUE FUND
Britain will be liable for close to 1 billion pounds of
emergency loans to Greece, it can be revealed, after Jean-Claude
Juncker tore up a "black and white" deal to protect UK taxpayers
from Eurozone bailouts. (bit.ly/1LcgKfq)
BANK OF ENGLAND PLANS TO ACCEPT EQUITIES AS COLLATERAL FROM
BANKS
Banks could be able to offer the Bank of England shares as
collateral under a scheme being considered by officials,
executive director Chris Salmon has revealed. (bit.ly/1TyxvEm)
Sky News
TUBE DRIVERS TO STAGE FRESH 24-HOUR STRIKE
London Underground drivers are to stage another 24-hour
strike amid a dispute over the new all-night Tube service. The
ASLEF union said the walkout would take place from 9.30pm on
Wednesday, 5 August, threatening more severe disruption to
journeys. (bit.ly/1LcKUix)
PENTAGON 'TO LIFT MILITARY TRANSGENDER BAN'
The Pentagon is finalising a plan to lift a ban on
transgender individuals serving in the US military, according to
a report. (bit.ly/1HqVi3O)
The Independent
APPLE PAY ABOUT TO LAUNCH IN THE UK
Apple Pay is about to go live in the UK, with shops' signs
being updated for the launch and HSBC's official account
apparently confirming the date. The company is gearing up to
launch the new service on July 14, the leaks indicate. That fits
with previous rumours, based on information shared by shops that
were gearing up for the launch. (ind.pn/1Gh8DaQ)
