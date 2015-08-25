PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 25

Aug 25 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* House prices are expected to rise by nearly a third over
the next four years, with almost every English region overtaking
the capital, but the devaluation of the Chinese yuan is hitting
demand for prime London homes. (thetim.es/1MJDV1t)
* British companies including Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, Amec Foster Wheeler Plc and Weir Group Plc
risk being outmanoeuvred by European rivals in a race
for projects worth up to $185 billion in Iran's shattered oil
industry. (thetim.es/1WOZOB9)
The Guardian
* The chief executive of RWE AG's npower has quit
less than two weeks after the energy supplier was forced to warn
of another unexpected drop in performance following persistent
problems with its billing systems. (bit.ly/1NQz2lI)
* A former official who leaked stories to the Sun about a
Serco-run immigration centre has pleaded guilty to misconduct in
a public office. While working as a detention custody officer,
Mark Blake, from Slough in Berkshire, was paid nearly 8000
pounds ($12,607.20) for tips about the Colnbrook secure
immigration removal centre, which resulted in 10 stories being
published by the tabloid newspaper over three years. (bit.ly/1NFGBh8)
The Telegraph
* Treasury Select Committee Chairman Andrew Tyrie has asked
the central bank to re-examine its conduct rules following a
spat over the hedge fund pay of the Monetary Policy Committee's
new member, Gertjan Vlieghe. (bit.ly/1hXsCHC)
* Sporting bet-owner GVC Holdings Plc is pressing
ahead with its attempt to gatecrash 888 Holdings Plc's
takeover of Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc and
make a 1 billion pound bid for the online gambling company. (bit.ly/1EeQqRd)
Sky News
* HSBC Holdings Plc is poised to reject a revival
of the Midland Bank name as it weighs a rebranding of its UK
branch network prompted by a wide-ranging industry
restructuring. (bit.ly/1KIEcNG)
* The taxpayers' stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc
has been reduced to below 13 percent following the latest share
sale. (bit.ly/1Eg8HxL)
The Independent
* BT Group Plc has scooped rival Sky Plc to
win the rights to broadcast the 2017-2018 Ashes series in
Australia. The deal, worth a reported 80 million pounds, is part
of a five-year partnership with Cricket Australia. (ind.pn/1LtP7NU)
($1 = 0.6346 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)