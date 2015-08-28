PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 28

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
The Times
* The first British bank to float since the financial crisis, OneSavings Bank Plc, has doubled its shareholders' money in just over a year after posting surging profits from buy-to-let mortgages. (thetim.es/1i5B5Zp)
* The world's largest advertising group, WPP Plc, has soothed concerns that its full-year targets were at risk after reporting a bounce in like-for-like revenue for July. (thetim.es/1JpaS0B)
The Guardian
* The best performance in 17 years from companies in areas such as accountancy, law and marketing has helped Britain's dominant services sector bounce back after a weak start to the year, according to the Confederation of British Industry. (bit.ly/1MYrdNY)
* The annual rate of house price growth was the weakest for two years in August, said Nationwide, despite a 0.3 percent monthly rise in prices. (bit.ly/1UeMmCu)
The Telegraph
* Hungry but health-conscious Britons are munching their way through variety nibbles such as popcorn, lentil crisps and kale chips, which are growing faster than the overall savoury snacks market. (bit.ly/1Ly8XaW)
* Terra Firma moved a step closer to a long-awaited blockbuster sale of the Odeon & UCI cinema chain after superheroes, fast cars and dinosaurs pushed the business back into profit. (bit.ly/1MYryjI)
Sky News
* Luke Johnson, the serial entrepreneur, is backing the London-based folding-bike manufacturer Brompton as it strives to meet growing international demand. (bit.ly/1LEEFWZ)
The Independent
* David Cameron, the UK prime minister, has pledged to renegotiate Britain's relationship with the European Union before holding an in-out referendum on EU membership by the end of 2017. (ind.pn/1JzZdNO)
