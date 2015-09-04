PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 4

Sept 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British Prime Minister David Cameron opens door to thousands more refugees

Britain will take in thousands more people fleeing Syria's civil war as David Cameron bows to pressure triggered by images of a three-year-old boy found drowned on a Turkish beach. Downing Street responded to public outrage and calls for Britain to do more to alleviate the human cost of Europe's gravest postwar migration crisis. (thetim.es/1UvKuFm)

The Guardian

Competition watchdog postpones publication of banking inquiry

The Competition and Markets Authority has backtracked on its pledge to publish the provisional findings of its investigation into the banking sector this month. The competition watchdog has now set October as the publication date for its highly anticipated findings that could recommend breaking up of the "big four" of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc. (bit.ly/1JRjz5j)

New Hinkley Point nuclear power station may be further delayed

The planned new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in Somerset faces another setback, with its developer EDF admitting the project may be further delayed. The French energy group said a more advanced sister project at Flamanville in Normandy would not start operating until 2018, at a cost of 10 billion euros ($11.12 billion). It was originally slated to open in 2005 and cost 3 billion euros. (bit.ly/1INnQSc)

The Telegraph

Lloyds sued for unfair dismissal over Libor sacking

Lloyds Banking Group is being sued for unfair dismissal by a former employee who was sacked following the Libor-rigging scandal. Andrew Reed, who was responsible for entering Lloyds' yen Libor submissions, will take his case to a London employment tribunal on Sept. 16. (bit.ly/1ECXbMJ)

Nissan denies scare-mongering over 'Brexit' as it invests 100 mln pounds in Sunderland plant

Nissan Motor Co Ltd's European boss has been forced on the defensive over the company's 100 million pound ($152.54 million) investment in its Sunderland plant and whether the UK leaving the EU would affect the company's position. The auto giant revealed it would make a revamped model of its Juke car at the North East plant, and would spend tens of millions to get the production line rolling. (bit.ly/1hYXfg9)

Sky News

HSBC adds UK to name as ring-fencing looms

Europe's biggest bank is to rebrand its British branch network as HSBC UK, ending months of speculation that it would revive the Midland name it abandoned 16 years ago. HSBC announced the decision to thousands of UK-based staff on Thursday morning, with an external announcement set to be made later. (bit.ly/1UtXFXD) ($1 = 0.8992 euros) ($1 = 0.6556 pounds)