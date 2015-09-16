PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The row over whether the Treasury interfered in sensitive forecasts by the government's top economic watchdog deepened on Monday when senior MPs demanded that private emails be made public. After revelations in The Times that officials sought to meddle with the independence of the Office for Budget Responsibility, the Treasury select committee expressed concern. (thetim.es/1UTLy6e)

Trinity Mirror is in talks to take over one of UK's biggest publishers of local newspapers for 200 mln pounds ($306.86 million). The owner of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror already owns 20 percent of Local World, a news group focused on the Midlands and the southeast, and wants to buy the remainder of the shares. (thetim.es/1NBUOx1)

The Guardian

Sharp falls in petrol and diesel pulled UK inflation back down to zero last month as tumbling crude oil prices trickled down to households. Official figures showed inflation on the consumer prices index edged back down to 0.0 percent in August from 0.1 percent in July, continuing the trend since the start of this year of virtually no year-on-year rise in living costs. Inflation has been below the Bank of England's 2 percent target for the past 20 months. (bit.ly/1MqlEb6)

A former City bond trader is seeking 3.5 mln pounds from the U.S. investment bank Jefferies, alleging she was driven out of her job and was exposed to sexist behaviour on the trading floor. (bit.ly/1gpwEag)

The Telegraph

The Government has turned down a request for a 100 mln pounds emergency loan from Redcar steel plant, leaving it on the brink of insolvency. Sahaviriya Steel Industries, the Thai company behind the historic works, is understood to have approached the Government for a bridging loan last week and offered to make 500 job cuts in return for immediate financial support. (bit.ly/1KexfGv)

Tim Tozer, managing director of Vauxhall, which employs 35,000 people in the UK, says a British exit from the EU would not trouble the car maker. (bit.ly/1Kexqlf)

Sky News

The value of banknotes in circulation has trebled to more than 60 billion pounds in the last two decades, the Bank of England has revealed. (bit.ly/1OU6xnL)

The long-running official inquiry into the near-collapse of HBOS, the UK's biggest mortgage lender, is inching towards a conclusion as regulators prepare to seek consent for the report's publication. (bit.ly/1Nvi3qL)

The Independent

Swiss commodities companies have been accused of depriving the people of Burkina Faso of millions of pounds a year in tax for the gold being dug out of the impoverished country's mines. The Berne Declaration NGO claims to have traced the true origins of gold being processed in Switzerland. (ind.pn/1URFT5X)

Banks may start charging UK customers to hold current accounts within the next five years. That's the view of Steve Davies, head of retail and commercial banking at PricewaterhouseCoopers, who said that free bank accounts will soon be a thing of the past as banks move customers into package deals, where customers pay for the things that are added onto the account, to charging monthly. (ind.pn/1itUJP5)

($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)