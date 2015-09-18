REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 17

(Corrects date in headline and dateline in Thursday's Press
Digest to Sept 17 from Sept 16)
Sept 17 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
One of the longest running takeover sagas moved close to a
conclusion on Tuesday after SABMiller said it had
received an approach from Anheuser-Busch InBev for a
possible deal to create an estimated 330 billion pound ($511.37
billion) brewing giant. (thetim.es/1OgbGJv)
British members of parliament have called on the Serious
Fraud Office to investigate Lloyds Banking Group and
one of its property advisers over allegations that they
conspired to abuse the insolvency process. (thetim.es/1iQ5JpN)
The Guardian
Nestle has failed in an attempt to convince
European judges to let it trademark the shape of the four-finger
version of a KitKat in the UK. (bit.ly/1JbQzjT)
The Bank of England has edged closer to its first interest
rate rise in nine years after two policymakers told member of
parliaments an increase was needed soon to head off pay
rise-induced inflation. (bit.ly/1QH64GL)
The Telegraph
Britain's exporters would come to little harm from a
European Union exit, according to a new report. London-based
consultancy Capital Economics said that Brexit "wouldn't spell
disaster" for trade, as some opponents of EU withdrawal have
claimed. (bit.ly/1NDREc4)
UK motor manufacturers roared into the Frankfurt motorshow
with a slew of new cars that displayed the best of British -
both in terms of engineering and style. (bit.ly/1ixlwKz)
Sky News
Diesel use has risen by 76 percent over the past 20 years
and it is now twice as popular as petrol, according to a study
by motoring research charity The RAC Foundation. (bit.ly/1LhIArD)
Phoenix Group has approached its privately owned
rival Guardian Financial Services about a 1 billion pound-plus
takeover that would continue the deal frenzy sweeping the UK
insurance sector. (bit.ly/1McaMKT)
The Independent
The case for a rise in interest rates got a boost with
employment figures that have shown that UK wages are growing at
the fastest pace for six years. The Office for National
Statistics said wages, excluding bonuses, were 2.9 percent up on
last year in the quarter to July - the biggest rise since
January 2009. (ind.pn/1W3rO2w)
($1 = 0.6453 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)