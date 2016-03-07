PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 7

March 7 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Npower's German owner to cut 2,500 UK workers

The owner of npower, RWE AG plans to cut more than a fifth of its British workers as it braces itself for a fresh attack by the consumer watchdog.

* Business leader quits in Brexit row

John Longworth was suspended on Friday after making a speech in favour of leaving the EU despite the British Chambers of Commerce's decision to remain neutral in the referendum campaign.

The Guardian

* EU referendum: British exit would be 'poison', says German finance minister (bit.ly/1Yi2xCE)

A British decision to leave the European Union would be "poison" for the UK, European and global economies that would last for years, the German finance minister has said.

* Grexit back on the agenda again as Greek economy unravels

European finance ministers will once again deliberate over how to treat Greece's ongoing debt crisis this week despite the country desperately grappling with refugees pouring across its borders.

The Telegraph

* England's water market poised for M&A wave

Water utilities in England are braced for a market shake- up, with analysts expecting a wave of mergers, acquisitions and new entrants within the next three months to tap the increasingly competitive business supply market.

* UK manufacturing has hit bottom, says EEF

Industry trade group EEF said that "rays of light" have begun to cut through the gloom which in 2015 caused the UK's manufactured output and orders to hit their lowest point in six years.

Sky News

* FTSE-100 giant Old Mutual plots 9 billion pounds break-up

The FTSE-100 financial services group Old Mutual Plc is plotting an audacious nine billion pounds ($12.79 billion) break-up which could spark a takeover battle for some of the City's most prominent wealth management operations.

The Independent

Gatwick airport's claims that a 7.8 billion pounds second runway would boost business and create 120,000 jobs have been challenged by owners of local companies who fear expansion could damage them badly.

* Female retail bosses fall out of fashion

The number of female chief executives appointed at UK retailers fell by 40 percent last year despite pressure to improve the number of women in senior positions, according to a new report.