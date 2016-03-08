PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 8

March 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

EDF finance chief resigns over Hinkley Point

The financial director of Électricité de France has resigned over a disagreement about the French utility's plans to build the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant in Britain. (thetim.es/1LaNsRf)

Search for the mystery investor in Burberry

Burberry Group Plc is trying to find out the identity of a mystery investor who has built up a stake of about 5 per cent in the luxury retail group. The British brand, known for its check scarves and trenchcoats, is understood to have asked HSBC, which is listed as the custodian for the position, to disclose the identity of the investor. (thetim.es/1TFTGvF)

The Guardian

Stagecoach loses court case over 11 mln stg tax avoidance scheme

A complex tax avoidance scheme being used by transport group Stagecoach Group Plc to wipe 11 mln pounds off its tax bill has been defeated in the tax courts. In a 56-page ruling, a judge, Gordon Reid QC, found that the scheme, devised with the help of tax experts at KPMG, fell foul of tax avoidance legislation. The scheme involved shifting money between companies within the Stagecoach group to create a large loss in one of them without a corresponding gain in any other. (bit.ly/1X6Ohvi)

The Telegraph

BHS sends shockwaves through high street with warning it could collapse owing 1.3 bln stg

BHS has warned its creditors that they stand to lose as much as 1.3 bln pounds if they do not agree to a drastic turnaround plan this month. (bit.ly/1X8bT2E)

Microsoft plans to close UK games studio Lionhead

Microsoft Corp is planning to close the UK video games developer that helped establish its Xbox console as a major player in the gaming world, putting almost 100 jobs at risk. (bit.ly/21TYbXZ)

Barclays hires nine M&A executives to bolster investment bank

Barclays Plc has hired top mergers and acquisitions banker Carlo Calabria and eight of his colleagues from CMC Capital to bolster its investment bank. Calabria will become chairman of M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the bank. (bit.ly/1puHTTY)

Sky News

Heathrow Lands Ex-Treasury Minister Deighton

The owner of Britain's biggest airport will seek to bolster its chances of adding new runway capacity on Tuesday when it names the former Treasury minister Lord Deighton as its new chairman. (bit.ly/1pbNlLI)

Bank Of England's Cash Plan For EU Referendum

The Bank of England is putting in place precautions to ensure sterling markets keep working smoothly around the time of the EU referendum by giving lenders access to extra cash. (bit.ly/1TFSSqr)