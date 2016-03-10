PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 10

March 10 The following are the top stories on
The Times
Deutsche Boerse raises $1.1 bln in Nasdaq deal
Deutsche Boerse AG is to sell one of its
businesses for more than $1 billion days before it is expected
to announce a deal with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc
. Nasdaq Inc, America's technology-heavy
exchange, announced in New York last night that it had agreed to
buy International Securities Exchange, an operator of three
exchanges, from Deutsche Börse, for $1.1 billion. The deal,
could be completed by the end of the year. (thetim.es/1ph82pr)
Former MPC member warns of Brexit upset
A former member of the Bank of England's monetary policy
committee has said that leaving the European Union would cause
significant disruption to the British economy. Andrew Sentance
told a conference in Edinburgh that "leaving the EU would
disrupt the trade and investment that has underpinned the UK and
our economy for over 40 years. I believe that quite a big shock
would flow through." (thetim.es/1TMQApz)
The Guardian
Michael Horn, VW's US president, resigns 'effective
immediately'
The head of Volkswagen AG in the United States
resigned 'effective immediately' on Wednesday night as the
company struggles to agree on a settlement with the U.S.
government over its emissions cheating scandal. (bit.ly/1QMUyIL)
The Telegraph
Google's Eric Schmidt says driverless cars could hit UK
streets
Google Inc is considering trialling its driverless
cars in the UK, the chairman of its parent company has revealed.
Eric Schmidt said that officials had proposed bringing
self-driving cars to a city in Britain and that "eventually we
will all be in self-driving cars". (bit.ly/1QN4MJc)
Sky turns to Vice to draw in millennials
Sky Plc has agreed a deal with the youth media
company Vice to launch Viceland, its first European television
channel, later this year. (bit.ly/1R8mUTh)
Sky News
Warburg Pincus In Talks To Try On 250 mln stg Reiss
The founder of Reiss, the high street fashion chain, is
close to selling a stake in the company in a deal valuing it at
close to 250 million pounds ($355 million). Warburg Pincus, one
of the world's biggest private equity groups, has entered
exclusive talks to buy a substantial stake in Reiss. (bit.ly/1RAgeYd)
Ryanair For Hire As Corporate Jet Launched
Ryanair Holdings Plc has stepped up its efforts to
secure more business passengers by launching a corporate jet for
charter. The airline, known for its no-frills approach, said it
had customised a Boeing 737-700 - fitting it with 60 business
class seats. (bit.ly/1nxASQP)
($1 = 0.7041 pounds)
