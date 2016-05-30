PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
A third of bosses at Britain's biggest public companies say
they have spent up to 1 million pounds ($1.46 million) preparing
for the consequences of leaving the European Union, according to
a survey of senior board members at FTSE 350 companies. (bit.ly/1VrbvOV)
The French economy grew faster than expected in the first
quarter, one of two favourable economic snapshots released on
Monday from eurozone countries. There were also more favourable
numbers on German inflation, indicating that the continent's
biggest economy is emerging from deflation, after a 0.3 percent
decline in inflation in April. (bit.ly/1VrbMBm)
The Guardian
UK companies have become gloomier about their trading
prospects and the economic outlook as the EU referendum
approaches, according to Lloyds Bank's latest barometer of
business mood. (bit.ly/1Vr91jE)
The property tycoons and advisers who backed Dominic
Chappell's takeover of UK retailer BHS are set to face questions
from MPs over their involvement with the department store chain.
(bit.ly/1Vr9anc)
The Telegraph
Britain's booming "gig" economy has caught the eye of
private equity house Dunedin, which has bought a 33 million
pounds stake in Tewksbury-based broker Kingsbridge. (bit.ly/1Vr9XEG)
Deloitte will promote a record number of women to the
position of partner this year, as the firm's diversity drive
takes hold. The accounting and advisory giant will add 80
employees to its partnership ranks, of which 24 are women. (bit.ly/1VrashX)
Sky News
Some of London's top fund managers are to plough tens of
millions of pounds into Time Out, the media group, which will
this week unveil plans for its own London listing. Neil
Woodford, the prominent investor, is expected to acquire a
significant stake in Time Out as part of a flotation that would
value the company 185 million pounds to 225 million pounds. (bit.ly/1VraZ3s)
Former Zurich Insurance Chief Executive Martin
Senn has committed suicide, just three years after the company's
then chief financial officer also took his own life. (bit.ly/1Vrbn1S)
The Independent
The Bank of England has said plastic banknotes set to come
into circulation later this year may suffer from a design flaw -
they could stick together. (ind.pn/1VrbomD)
