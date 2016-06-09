PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 9

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
- WPP Plc Chief Martin Sorrell struck a defiant tone
over his 70.4 million pounds ($102.16 million) pay package
yesterday after more than a third of shareholders voted against
WPP's remuneration policy at its annual meeting. (bit.ly/1UoYmkx)
- CMC Markets Plc, which has 57,000 active clients
worldwide, said that it might insist on larger-than-normal
margins - effectively upfront cash - as well as putting ceilings
on positions. (bit.ly/1UoYNez)
The Guardian
- David Cameron has lambasted Sports Direct International
Plc's "appalling practices" following the admission by
the company's founder that workers have been paid less than the
minimum wage. (bit.ly/1UoYqkq)
- British industrial production grew by 2.3 percent in
April, the fastest pace in almost four years, boosted by the
pharmaceuticals and energy sectors. (bit.ly/1UoZCnN)
The Telegraph
- BHS was "held to ransom" by Philip Green and the Pensions
Regulator, Dominic Chappell, the former owner of the company
claimed, as he battled to deflect attention from his role in the
demise of the 88-year-old retailer. (bit.ly/1UoZdSp)
- Sales at J Sainsbury Plc's have fallen as
"challenging" conditions persist in the grocery market and food
price deflation took its toll. Same store sales, which exclude
new store space, dipped 0.8 percent in the three months, or 1
percent including the effects of fuel. (bit.ly/1UoZdBM)
Sky News
- Marc Bolland, the former chief executive of Marks &
Spencer Group Plc, was awarded a bonus of more than
600,000 pounds last year, the high street retailer is set to
disclose on Thursday. (bit.ly/1UoZjJG)
- Citigroup Inc has warned staff that Brexit would
mean "rebalancing" its operations away from Britain. Chief
country officer for the UK, James Bardrick told Citi's workforce
that a vote to leave the EU "is likely to have implications for
our UK operations". (bit.ly/1UoYRep)
The Independent
- Investors will be able to buy 100 gram (0.22 lb) and 1
kilogram gold bars from the Royal Mint, as part of a service
that allows customers to own a fractional amount of a gold bar,
to be held as a pension scheme. (ind.pn/1UoZu7K)
- Yildiz Holding is launching a new global confectionery and
biscuits company to create a food industry giant worth $5.2
billion, with plans to float it on the London Stock Exchange by
2020. (ind.pn/1Up0tVo)
