PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 10

The Times

- The UK oil industry is on track to shed 120,000 jobs by the end of the year, according to a report by Oil & Gas UK, an industry lobby group. It said that the industry would support about 330,000 UK jobs this year, down from 450,000 in 2014. (bit.ly/1U4gENC)

- House prices fell last month at their steepest rate since the end of 2011 as uncertainty about Brexit and the introduction of a new tax on buy-to-let landlords hit the market. (bit.ly/1U4grtP)

The Guardian

- Philip Green's wife enjoyed a 53 million pound ($76.65 million) windfall after the sale of BHS' headquarters to Arcadia, the retail business controlled by the couple. The deal for Marylebone House in north London is likely to pose further questions for the Greens about their role in the collapse of BHS. (bit.ly/1U4j2E8)

- Billionaire investor George Soros has warned that a Brexit vote this month would make the breakup of the EU "almost certain". (bit.ly/1U4giql)

The Telegraph

- Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Fresh is to make its highly anticipated entrance into the UK grocery market in a move which threatens to damage yet further Britain's already under-pressure "Big Four" supermarkets. (bit.ly/1YaZ9L8)

- Permanently low interest rates are ruining investments and savings, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned, undermining long-term economic growth. (bit.ly/1VPpMFo)

Sky News

- McColl's retail Group Plc, the publicly listed convenience store operator, is among several parties who have lodged an interest in buying the portfolio of Co-op properties. (bit.ly/1U4gztn)

- Members of the British Bankers' Association (BBA) are expected to endorse plans put forward last year to subsume the organisation under a new umbrella body that will represent a broader constituency of financial services firms. (bit.ly/1U4ho5C)

The Independent

- Vodafone Group Plc customers have been urged to check their bills immediately after thousands of customers reported errors. Martin Lewis, founder of Moneysavingexpert.com, said customers should check that their direct debit had been set up correctly and that they were on the right tariff after his website received a huge number of reports of these issues and poor customer service. (ind.pn/1U4hxGc)

- Argos customers who signed up for store cards could receive a refund of up to 100 pounds each after the company revealed it had wrongly charged many for late fees. Home Retail Group Plc, the company behind Argos, said it is has put aside up to 30 million pounds to correct the mistake. Affected customers will receive a letter from the retailer in the next few weeks. (ind.pn/1U4hBpm)

