PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 23

The Times
The total cost of a two-year competition investigation into
the British energy market could exceed 80 million pounds
($118.40 million), according to industry officials. The
Competition and Markets Authority is set to publish its final
500-page report on Friday, bringing a formal end to a detailed
study of the energy market that began in June 2014. (bit.ly/28YELtL)
City banks including UBS Group AG, HSBC Holdings
Plc, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch have written to clients telling them to prepare
for disruption tomorrow once the EU referendum result is
declared. The Bank of England is on high alert to intervene if
markets freeze. (bit.ly/28YEMxX)
The Guardian
Toymaker Hornby Plc has warned its future is in
doubt unless shareholders back an 8 million pounds emergency
fundraising plan. (bit.ly/28PYzmd)
Bunnings will arrive in UK in October when the Australian
DIY chain will convert the first of the Homebase stores it
bought for 340 million pounds this year. The company has hired
British retail veteran Archie Norman and fellow former
Kingfisher executive Matt Tyson to sit on an advisory board for
the venture. (bit.ly/28PYC1t)
The Telegraph
Finance industry lobby group TheCityUK has itemised a list
of "demands" for politicians if Britain votes to leave the
European Union in Thursday's referendum, according to
confidential documents seen by the Daily Telegraph. (bit.ly/28OkFC9)
Heathrow's new runway plans are a "rip off", according to
airline boss Willie Walsh, and billions could be saved by
extending an existing runway instead. (bit.ly/28PZ2Fe)
Sky News
Banks and money transfer services are warning that a surge
in market volatility surrounding Thursday's EU referendum may
impact electronic trading platforms. (bit.ly/28PZ8g7)
One of BHS's biggest creditors is demanding the appointment
of a second administrator to the stricken retailer amid concerns
about the complex web of ties connecting the company's former
owners. (bit.ly/28PZcfQ)
The Independent
Britons have been rushing to get foreign currency ahead of
the EU referendum, according to the Post Office. Sales of
currency at the Post Office have surged 74 percent since the
weekend, compared to the same period last year. (ind.pn/28PZhjs)
($1 = 0.6757 pounds)
