PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 14

The Times
North Sea oil workers to strike over pay cuts of up to 30
pct
Up to eight North Sea oil platforms owned by Royal Dutch
Shell Plc were facing the threat of strike action last
night after rig workers rejected plans for further steep pay
cuts. (bit.ly/29zp89U)
The Guardian
Co-op sells 298 small shops to McColl's
The Co-operative Group has sold 298 small shops to
convenience store specialist McColl's Retail Group Plc
for 117 million pounds ($153.53 million). The deal, which is
subject to approval by the competition watchdog, leaves the
Co-op with about 2,450 stores after the sale of 100 properties
including 36 stores to Hilco in May. (bit.ly/2aaGzz2)
The Telegraph
Deutsche Boerse reaches halfway point in vote for London
Stock Exchange merger
Deutsche Boerse AG has reached the halfway point
in signing up investors to support its merger with the London
Stock Exchange Group Plc, enabling a wave of investors
tied up in tracker funds to join in to back the deal. The
Frankfurt-based markets operator said 53 percent of its
investors have now tendered their shares in support of the 21-
billion-pound ($27.56-billion) tie-up, after a month-long tender
process that has now been extended. (bit.ly/29EaQdN)
Towergate fined 2.6 mln stg for failing to ring-fence client
money
Towergate has been fined 2.6 million pounds ($3.41
million)by Financial Conduct Authority for failing to ring-fence
client funds, leaving accounts with shortfalls totalling 12.6
million pounds ($16.53 million) between 2005 and 2013. The
Financial Conduct Authority has also fined the firm's former
chief financial officer, Timothy Philip, 60,000 pounds and
banned him from overseeing client and insurer money. Mr Philip
left the firm in 2012. (bit.ly/29ELRTP)
Sky News
Poundland Agrees Takeover Deal Worth 597 million stg
A South African retailer has agreed terms to enter the UK's
single price discount market in a 597-million-pound
($783.38-million) takeover of Poundland Group Plc.
Steinhoff International said the chain, which has more than 900
stores across the UK and Ireland, would be a "complementary fit"
for its growth ambitions across Europe. (bit.ly/29QV9zL)
The Independent
Aberdeen lifts property fund suspension
Aberdeen Asset Management Plc has lifted the
suspension on its 2.7 billion pounds ($3.54 billion) UK property
fund, the company said in a statement today. The fund manager
was one of six funds that froze withdrawals last week after
uncertainties about UK property prices saw investors rush to
withdraw their cash. In total, around 18 billion pounds of
client money was affected. (ind.pn/29vtt2w)
