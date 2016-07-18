PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 18

July 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Presidential power grab after failed Turkish coup

President Erdogan of Turkey launched an unprecedented purge of the military and judiciary after a failed coup that opened the clear path to absolute power that he has long been accused of craving. Almost 6,000 people have been detained since Friday's attempt to oust Erdogan, including at least 2,840 members of the military and 2,745 judges. (bit.ly/29TnaVg)

Bank of England to close personal banking service for employees

Bank of England employees will lose a 300-year-old job perk after it was announced that a small staff bank within Threadneedle Street is closing. Staff had been able to access Bank of England accounts for personal use, even after retirement. But the Bank has confirmed that the service is coming to an end following a cost-cutting review initiated by its governor, Mark Carney, soon after he arrived in 2013. (bit.ly/29Fhq2y)

Brexit impact is going to be horrible, says leading City fund manager

One of the leading money managers in the City of London has said the fallout from Britain's vote to leave the EU will be "horrible" and that the Square Mile is still "slightly stunned" by the result. Richard Buxton, the chief executive and head of UK equities at Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI), which manages 26 billion pounds of funds on behalf of individual investors and institutions, said warnings from the pro-EU campaign about the impact of Brexit before the referendum were well-placed. (bit.ly/29FhxuW)

HS2 railway project to go ahead despite change in government

The HS2 railway project will still go ahead despite the change in government, the new Transport Secretary has pledged. Chris Grayling vowed not to scrap HS2, easing fears of those concerned that it may have been abandoned by Theresa May's new government. (bit.ly/29TlH1f)

Santander Eyes Restructured RBS Branch Deal

Santander UK Plc is examining a restructured deal to acquire millions of customers of rival Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc as a five-year process to create a new high street lender remains mired in technology problems. The Spanish-owned bank, which is already the fifth-biggest in Britain, has been looking at whether it can take on an entity due to be rebranded as Williams & Glyn through a so-called asset transfer deal. (bit.ly/2a31G7t)

Hammond Targets Sheffield Deal On China Visit

A string of urban regeneration projects in Sheffield worth nearly 200 million pounds is among the trade deals being targeted by Philip Hammond when he visits China for the first time as chancellor this week. Hammond is expected to sign a deal with Sichuan Guodong Construction Company during a trip to China for the G20 finance ministers' meeting in the city of Chengdu. (bit.ly/2a8UcT4)

Lad Bible Gets Its First CFO

A fast-growing British youth media brand TheLadBible Group, which publishes a digital magazine of the same name, will name former eBay executive Pete Wade as its first chief financial officer. (bit.ly/2alBnsv)