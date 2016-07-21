PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 21

July 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Guardian

Sports Direct minimum wage investigation to cover shop workers

The official investigation into Sports Direct International Plc's failure to pay its warehouse workers the national minimum wage is understood to have been widened to include the sportswear chain's 13,000 retail workers. In a development that could significantly increase the scope of potential fines and back-pay due, investigators from HM Revenue & Customs are examining if Sports Direct retail staff - as well as about 3,000 warehouse workers at the group's headquarters in Shirebrook, Derbyshire - have been paid less than the legal minimum. (bit.ly/29OqJK0)

Mondelez in talks to buy Cadbury biscuit licence from Burton's

Mondelez International Plc, the owner of Cadbury, is in talks to buy back the licence for the British chocolatier's biscuit business in a deal worth up to 200 million pounds. The U.S. confectionery giant previously known as Kraft, which bought Cadbury in 2010, is in talks with Burton's Biscuits, the Birmingham-based business which has the right to make Cadbury Fingers and Cadbury Animals in perpetuity under a deal signed in 1986. (bit.ly/29WHz98)

Unilever buys Dollar Shave Club in male grooming fight with P&G

Unilever Plc is to go head-to-head with its arch consumer goods rival Procter & Gamble Co in the male shaving market after buying Dollar Shave Club for an estimated $1 billion. P&G owns Gillette, which dominates the global shaving market and accounts for around 60 percent of sales in North America. (bit.ly/2ahSvmx)

The Telegraph

BP eyeing sell-off of UK oil terminals and pipeline stake

BP Plc is selling off a string of fuel storage terminals as well as its stake in an enormous pipeline as part of a shake-up of its operations in the UK that affects around 350 jobs. (bit.ly/29VXQhj)

Sky News

Top HSBC Banker Arrested In US Fraud Case

A senior HSBC Holdings Plc executive faces fraud charges over a currency trade from which the bank allegedly profited at a client's expense. Mark Johnson, the London-headquartered lender's head of global foreign exchange cash trading, and Stuart Scott, a former colleague, were accused on Wednesday of defrauding an unnamed company by 'front-running' a $3.4bn purchase of sterling for their own benefit.

VW Takes Fresh 2.2 Billion Euros Hit Over Diesel Scandal

Volkswagen AG has taken a fresh 2.2 billion euros profit hit thanks to "further legal risks" in North America where it is facing big payouts over the diesel emissions scandal. It comes a day after three U.S. states filed three civil lawsuits against the company in cases that could lead to fines of hundreds of millions of dollars or more. (bit.ly/2ahRzOV)

