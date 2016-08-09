PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 9

Aug 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Thousands of retail investors are likely to be denied the chance of buying shares in Lloyds at a discount as the government is expected to abandon the plan in the aftermath of market uncertainty caused by Brexit. bit.ly/2aVoZB1

At least 30 international trade deals worth more than $20 billion to American businesses are stuck in limbo because of a political spat over the fate of the US Export Import bank. bit.ly/2aVsSWD

The Guardian

Warm weather and heavy discounts have helped drive a rebound in retail sales, potentially tempering fears of the UK economy grinding to a halt following the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2aVoWF1

EDF's decision to invest in the 18 billion pound ($23 billion) Hinkley Point should be declared invalid, French trade unions have said, as pressure builds against the troubled nuclear power plant project. bit.ly/2aVpFpO

The Telegraph

Barclays is paying $100m to 44 U.S. states to settle an investigation into interest rate manipulation. bit.ly/2aVp5se

Britain's pension system is facing a monumental shake-up as a select committee investigates the powers of the Pensions Regulator and the future of defined-benefit pension funds. bit.ly/2aVpBqc

Sky News

Trains across London, East and West Sussex, Kent, Surrey, Buckinghamshire and Hampshire are affected by the strike, which started on Monday morning. bit.ly/2aVpomK

UK supermarket chain Wm Morrison is likely to announce within days that it has reached a deal with the online grocer, Ocado, to take capacity at its warehouse in Erith, Kent. bit.ly/2aVpElF

The Independent

Three of the UK's biggest banks have paid out billions of pounds in dividends to investors while turning a blind eye to huge capital holes in their balance sheets, researchers argue. ind.pn/2aVqezS

Companies in London and the South East were most severely impacted by the shock vote to leave the EU, according to a manufacturing survey. ind.pn/2aVq0sJ (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Sandra Maler)