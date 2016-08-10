PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 10

Aug 10 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Britain's biggest bookmaker, William Hill, insisted
that it had a strong independent future yesterday after
rejecting a 3.2 billion pound joint takeover bid from Rank Group
and 888 Holdings. bit.ly/2aXR6zd
Standard Life affirmed its decade-long commitment to
growing its dividend, saying the latest payout demonstrated its
confidence in the future despite tough economic times. bit.ly/2aXRayX
The Guardian
Uber has urged Transport for London to drop new
requirements for drivers to pass a written English exam, saying
thousands could be put out of business. bit.ly/2aXRyNU
The Bank of England's post-Brexit economic recovery plan got
off to a stumbling start when it was unable to buy as many
government bonds as it needed from major City investors. bit.ly/2aXQpWU
The Telegraph
Britain's Hinkley Point nuclear project is close to
unravelling after France's ruling socialist party threw its
support behind dissident trade union leaders and called for a
fundamental review of the high-cost venture. bit.ly/2aXS4eY
ITV is understood to be in advanced talks to buy
Entertainment One, the Canadian TV and film group. The
deal is expected to be announced soon, and will see ITV take on
the rights to shows including Peppa Pig, the cartoon
character-turned global children's phenomenon. bit.ly/2aXQvhi
Sky News
The former head of Deloitte's operations in the UK, John
Connolly, is plotting a string of takeover deals aimed at
creating a rival to the accounting profession's powerhouse
quartet. bit.ly/2aXQUQO
Billionaire landowner the Duke of Westminster, Gerald
Cavendish Grosvenor, died at the age 64 on Tuesday afternoon at
the Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire. bit.ly/2aXR3Un
The Independent
If Britain crashes out of the European single market for
goods and services in the wake of the Brexit vote the country
could be permanently poorer by 4 per cent of GDP, according to
estimates from the Institute for Fiscal Studies. ind.pn/2aXQnyd
