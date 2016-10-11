PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 11

Oct 11 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Cabinet ministers are being warned that the Treasury could
lose up to 66 billion pounds ($82.07 billion) a year in tax
revenues under a "hard Brexit", according to leaked government
papers. (bit.ly/2e1rq9r)
* The political mantra of protecting the NHS is damaging the
health service because hospitals are used as an expensive way to
look after the elderly, Stephen Dorrell, chairman of the NHS
Confederation and a former Conservative health secretary, said.
(bit.ly/2drLwnW)
The Guardian
* Uber's main British business paid only 411,000 pounds in
tax last year while the commission fees from thousands of
drivers in the UK disappeared into a controversial tax structure
in the Netherlands. (bit.ly/2e1sWZk)
* Greece is on track to receive 2.8 billion euros ($3.14
billion) from its eurozone creditors by the end of October,
after an agreement on Monday on the latest instalment of its
multibillion-euro bailout. (bit.ly/2elbldJ)
The Telegraph
* The slump in sterling is a blessing in disguise after
years of overvaluation and helps to break the corrosive
stranglehold of the financial elites over the British economy,
according to a former bail-out chief for the International
Monetary Fund. (bit.ly/2d8dV1H)
* Manufacturing giant JCB is to end its membership of the
Confederation of British Industry amid reports that the digger
maker was unhappy with the lobby group's anti-Brexit stance. (bit.ly/2drKuse)
Sky News
* The fall of sterling combined with Brent crude oil hitting
a 52-week high makes it a double whammy for petrol and diesel
prices. Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers
Association, warned "Motorists can expect increases of up to 4
or 5 pence per liter by the end of the month unless there are
favourable corrections to the exchange rate and global oil
prices. (bit.ly/2dLoXNm)
* Pure Gym Group, Britain's biggest health and fitness
chain, will abort plans for a stock market flotation on Tuesday
amid signs that turbulence in some financial markets is
affecting investors' sentiment towards companies seeking to go
public. (bit.ly/2e4NADG)
The Independent
* Deutsche Bank failed to reach a deal with U.S.
authorities over a multi-billion dollar fine this past weekend,
leading its shares to fall more than 3 per cent on the news on
Monday morning. (ind.pn/2dWkZ2Y)
* The Nobel Prize for Economics has been won by a
British-American and a Finn for their pioneering work on
contract theory. Oliver Hart and Bengt Holmström were named by
the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm today. (ind.pn/2ejhiHW)
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)