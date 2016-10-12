PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 12

Oct 12 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* Younger workers could be in line for a boost to their
pensions at the expense of older employees under plans being
considered by the Treasury. Tax breaks to encourage people to
save for their old age will be reshaped to favour the millennial
generation crippled by student debts and runaway house prices.
The pound fell by more than two cents against the dollar
yesterday, a huge lurch downwards by normal daily standards,
after the Bank of England hinted that it would not raise
The Guardian
* Top bankers have warned that Brexit could force their
industry to shift jobs out of the City, as a senior policymaker
at the Bank of England warned the loss of such high-paid roles
* The British economy will be hit by a "permanent cost" of
more than 25 billion pounds ($31.09 billion) a year if it
decides to withdraw from the EU customs union, a new government
The Telegraph
* China wants to do more business with post-Brexit Britain,
the country's ambassador to the UK said, as he praised the City
* Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has promised a "radical"
set of reforms to boost the housing market as he admits that
Sky News
* A further weakening of sterling helped push the FTSE 100
to a record high during trading on Tuesday. The country's
premier share index climbed above 7,123 points just after midday
- beating its previous highest level recorded in April last year
* Japanese electronics company Fujitsu Ltd has
informed its workers that up to 1,800 jobs could be set to go in
the UK. The firm said that the workforce reduction would come as
part of a "transformation programme" it is currently
