PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17

The Times

- Britain's biggest supermarkets have been accused of treating suppliers unfairly by demanding savings when the pound was strong but refusing to share the burden of higher costs now that sterling has collapsed. bit.ly/2e9qRsp

- Software company Misys (IPO-MISY.L) is set to cut the value of its flotation in another sign of market uncertainty after the European Union referendum. Misys had been targeting 4.5 billion pounds, but Vista Equity Partners, its American private equity owner, is expected to reduce the price by up to 30 percent when it announces details of the offer as early as this week. bit.ly/2e9rXVp

The Guardian

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May is flying to India next month for her first bilateral trip outside the EU since becoming prime minister, with her reception there seen as a key test of her ability to win backing for the UK's future trading environment. bit.ly/2e9rcvb

- The drive to put Greece back on the road to recovery intensifies this week when auditors representing the indebted country's creditors arrive in Athens for their latest review of the Greek economy. Representatives of the EU and the International Monetary Fund fly in on Monday to review progress on economic reforms promised by the government in exchange for rescue funds. bit.ly/2e9tgn3

The Telegraph

- ECB's first chief economist Otmar Issing has warned that the European Central Bank is becoming dangerously over-extended and the whole euro project is unworkable in its current form and that "One day, the house of cards will collapse". bit.ly/2e9uSNx

- William Hill plans to continue talks over a multi-billion pound merger with Canadian online poker giant Amaya in defiance of opposition from its largest shareholder. bit.ly/2e9usXF

Sky News

- Perfume maker Coty, which has just completed the $12.5 billion purchase of Procter & Gamble's specialist beauty business, is in advanced talks to buy GHD for 400 million pounds. bit.ly/2e9s1UW

The Independent

- The UK government has been accused of subsidising "dirty diesel" at the expense of the new wave of "clean tech" energy projects as the MPs' Energy and Climate Change Committee issued its last report before disbanding. ind.pn/2e9uYoz

