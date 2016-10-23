PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 24

Oct 24 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Big banks are expected to take another 2 billion pound hit
on payment protection insurance this week because of the longer
time allowed for new claims. Lenders will make the provisions
with quarterly results that will be scrutinised for the impact
of Brexit on the economy, while the weakening pound and
heightened market activity will also have an affect on results.
bit.ly/2e1Pl3J
- Deutsche Bank is set to declare a bumper loss
for the third quarter with tougher capital requirements for
banks deemed to be of global importance to the world's financial
system threatening to add to its woes. It is expected to
announce a net loss of 610 million euros ($663.56 million)for
the quarter, according to analysts, an average forecast loss for
the year of 1.4 billion euros. bit.ly/2e1OQXc
The Guardian
- A consortium made up of private-equity firms and the
Church of England has received at least 180 million pounds
($219.94 million)from Royal Bank of Scotland for backing
the bailed-out bank's aborted attempt to float off 300 branches
on the stock market. The bank has already admitted that the
attempt to carve out the 300 branches under the Williams & Glyn
(IPO-WILL.L) brand has cost 1.5 billion pounds. bit.ly/2e1PQea
- Office for National Statistics is expected to say growth
more than halved from 0.7 percent in the second quarter to 0.3
percent between July and September. This would be the slowest
rate of growth since the third quarter of 2015, but would rule
out the prospect of a technical recession. bit.ly/2e1OlfM
The Telegraph
- Microsoft is to increase its prices by as much as
22 percent in the UK because of sterling's recent decline, a
rise that is likely to affect thousands of businesses and could
cost the Governments tens of millions of pounds. bit.ly/2e1RtID
Sky News
- French insurance giant Axa is in advanced discussions to
sell Bluefin, one of the UK's biggest insurance broking
networks, to Marsh, the US-headquartered giant. bit.ly/2e1Pnsw
- Britain's biggest banks are preparing to move out of the
UK amid growing fears over the ramifications of leaving the
European Union. The head of the British Bankers' Association,
Anthony Browne, said "many smaller banks" are planning to move
their operations overseas before Christmas. bit.ly/2e1NJH3
The Independent
- British American Tobacco has offered to buy the
shares of Reynolds American that it doesn't already own
for $47 billion in a bid to create the world's biggest tobacco
company. ind.pn/2e1OFeP
($1 = 0.9193 euros)
($1 = 0.8184 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)